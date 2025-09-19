Institute of Science Tokyo researchers proposed a battery with magnesium hydride (MgH2) as the anode and hydrogen (H2) gas as the cathode. Meanwhile, researchers at Chung-Ang University proposed chloride-resistant ruthenium (Ru)-based nanocatalysts for direct electrolysis and hydrogen production from seawater.Japanese researchers developed a solid hydrogen battery that operates at 90 °C, achieving reversible hydrogen gas absorption and release. The battery, with magnesium hydride (MgH2) as the anode and hydrogen (H2) gas as the cathode, uses a solid electrolyte, Ba0.5Ca0.35Na0.15H1.85, which can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...