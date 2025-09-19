Sungrow, Ginlong Solis, GoodWe and Deye all posted higher first-half revenue in 2025, with Sungrow leading on storage growth and Deye delivering the strongest margins.Sungrow reported a strong first half in 2025, with revenue rising 40% year on year to CNY 43.53 billion (USD 5.99 billion) and net profit up 56% to 7.74 billion yuan. Storage revenue surged 128% to CNY 17.8 billion, accounting for more than 40% of total sales, while solar revenue edged up 5% to CNY 22.51 billion. Gross and net profit margins improved to 34.4% and 18% respectively. Research and development spending increased 37% to ...

