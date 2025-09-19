Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924838 | ISIN: US5261071071 | Ticker-Symbol: LXI
Tradegate
19.09.25 | 15:41
457,40 Euro
-0,52 % -2,40
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
456,40461,6018:27
456,40461,6018:27
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 17:33 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox (NYSE: LII) board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.