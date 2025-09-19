The "Ireland Insurance Industry: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Ireland's insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, premium accepted and ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Ireland economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Ireland insurance industry.

A comprehensive overview of the Ireland economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

The Ireland insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

The Ireland insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Ireland's reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Scope

It provides historical values for the Ireland insurance industry for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Ireland's insurance industry and market forecasts to 2029.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Ireland and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Life Insurance: Trends and KPIs

General Insurance: Trends and KPIs

General Insurance: LoB

Distribution Channel

Reinsurance

Appendix

Competitive Landscape

VHI Insurance

AXA Insurance

Allianz PLC

Irish Life Health

XL Insurance

Aviva Insurance

Zurich Insurance PLC

FBD Insurance

RSA Insurance

IPB Insurance

The Standard Club

Berkshire Hathaway

Arch Insurance

Travelers Insurance

Greenval Insurance

Fidelis Insurance

Allied World Assurance

Nautilus Indemnity

Canterbury Insurance

Pine Indemnity

