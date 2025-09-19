Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 18:18 Uhr
Pimax unveils new VR headsets offering the widest field of view for Micro-OLED

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax today shared a major update on its Micro-OLED product line: the Dream Air SE, Dream Air, and Crystal Super Micro-OLED. First revealed earlier this year, these headsets are now approaching launch with finalized specs, enhanced features, and confirmed availability. Together, they showcase Pimax's ability to bring Micro-OLED displays and pancake optics into VR headsets that break industry conventions.

Pimax Dream Air & Crystal Super Micro-OLED

Breakthrough in Micro-OLED VR

Micro-OLED promises ultra-high pixel density, deep blacks, and near-infinite contrast, but faces challenges in heat management, optics, and high-resolution scaling. Pimax solved these with its proprietary ConcaveView pancake optics, making it the first VR brand to deliver Micro-OLED headsets at scale, not just prototypes.

Product Lineup

  • Dream Air SE - A lightweight (under 140 g) all-in-one 5K headset with 2560 × 2560 resolution per eye, Tobii eye-tracking, dynamic foveated rendering, 6DOF SLAM tracking, and spatial audio. At $899, it makes Micro-OLED VR accessible to gamers and creators.
  • Dream Air - The world's smallest full-feature 8K VR headset, offering 3840 × 3552 resolution per eye (27+ million pixels combined). At under 170 g, it delivers a 110° horizontal and 120°+ diagonal FOV with optimized stereo overlap, balancing portability with uncompromising image quality.
  • Crystal Super Micro-OLED - Pimax's flagship, featuring 116° horizontal and 128°+ diagonal FOV, the widest ever on Micro-OLED VR. As part of the modular Crystal ecosystem, it supports interchangeable optical engines (Ultrawide, 57 PPD clarity, and Micro-OLED), ideal for enthusiasts and professional sim users.

Availability

Pre-orders for all three headsets are open now, with shipments beginning later this year. Early adopters will receive exclusive accessories such as prescription lens frames and a free copy of Le Mans Ultimate. All models are supported by the Pimax Prime program, ensuring service and ongoing software updates. We're also offering a limited batch of prototype micro-OLED optical engines to loan exclusively to our earliest Crystal Super supporters.

Redefining the Future of VR

With the launch of Dream Air SE, Dream Air, and Crystal Super Micro-OLED, Pimax becomes the only brand offering a full lineup of Micro-OLED + pancake lens VR headsets. This milestone proves Micro-OLED VR is no longer just a concept-it's real, refined, and ready for users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777393/Pimax_Dream_Air___Crystal_Super_Micro_OLED.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pimax-unveils-new-vr-headsets-offering-the-widest-field-of-view-for-micro-oled-302561621.html

