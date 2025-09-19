Tapestry, Inc.: Kate Spade New York Champions Women's Mental Health Through Style and Sport in Kigali, Rwanda

Kate Spade New York Hosts Over 350 Women For Its Annual Regional Women's Mental Health Gathering.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / At kate spade new york, mental health is recognized as a cornerstone of empowering women and girls around the world. In alignment with this belief, over the summer, the brand hosted its annual Women's Mental Health event in Kigali, Rwanda, and - with its signature kate spade joyful twist - brought together over 350 attendees to celebrate the powerful intersection of women's mental health, sport, and fashion.

On Purpose is the brand's social enterprise initiative. As part of On Purpose, kate spade has been funding women's empowerment work in Masoro, Rwanda since 2013 in collaboration with Abahizi CBC, a local handbag production facility. As the partnership began, and as the program grew, the need for empowerment and mental health resources within the community became increasingly clear.

Its mission is to use the On Purpose supply chain to empower the women who make these collections, and in turn invest in the communities they call home. Through this work, kate spade has seen that investing in a woman's mental health positively impacts her voice, choice, and power.

Hosted in partnership with Abahizi Rwanda and Issoko Community Development, this year's Women's Mental Health event titled "Her Mind. Her Game. Her Style.", took place at the newly constructed sports and entertainment venue, Zaria Court Kigali. The gathering featured a powerful lineup of speakers:

The Honorable Nelly Mukazayire, Minister of Sport?, Government of Rwanda

Clare Akamanzi, CEO, NBA Africa ?

Norette Turimuci, Kate Spade Social Impact Council?

Stacy Charlène Usanase, APR Women's BBC

Taryn Bird, Executive Director, Social Impact, Kate Spade New York

kate spade new york has set a global goal to give 250,000 women and girls access to mental health resources by 2030. The brand will host its annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health in New York City on Friday, October 10th, aligning with World Mental Health Day.

Learn more about kate spade's social impact work here.

