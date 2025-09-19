Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 19:02 Uhr
Headwall Partners Celebrates Ninth Anniversary

Headwall marks nine years of delivering investment banking services to companies in the steel, metals, and mining industries

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), the independent investment banking firm focused exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is proud to announce its ninth anniversary. Since its founding on September 19, 2016, Headwall has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to companies and investors throughout the metals and mining sector.

Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner, reflected on the firm's journey: "As we mark the ninth anniversary of Headwall Partners, I am proud and grateful for the progress the firm has made since 2016. Headwall was founded on the conviction that the metals and mining value chain would benefit from an investment banking partner that could combine deep industry knowledge and disciplined execution to help management teams navigate their most critical strategic and financial decisions. Over the past nine years, we have advised on $3.5 billion in M&A, capital raising, and restructuring transactions. The trust that industry leaders have placed in us is truly humbling, and I am deeply appreciative of the clients who continue to select Headwall as their investment banking provider."

# # #

About Headwall Partners

Founded in 2016, Headwall Partners is an independent investment banking firm that focuses on the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, restructurings, and related investment banking services. Clients value Headwall's in-depth metals industry sector expertise, candid advice, and intellectual rigor. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Headwall Partners serves clients globally.

Learn more at www.headwallpartners.com

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA | SIPC.Headwall Partners is not affiliated Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Contact Information

Peter J Scott
Managing Partner
peter.scott@headwallpartners.com
+1 203-605-6338

SOURCE: Headwall Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/headwall-partners-celebrates-ninth-anniversary-1075997

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
