Freitag, 19.09.2025
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 19:38 Uhr
Epique Realty Wins 2025 Globee Innovation Awards, Capturing Two Gold and One Silver

Company Honored for Overall Excellence, Women-Owned Leadership, and Groundbreaking Innovation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Epique Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in history, has been honored with three prestigious awards at the 21st Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation also known as the Golden Bridge Awards®. The merit-based global program recognized Epique's disruptive tech-based model and industry leadership from a competitive pool of international applicants. This respected awards program honors the world's most innovative initiatives, products, services, and individuals driving meaningful change.

"The winners of the 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation embody what it means to challenge the status quo. Their bold ideas and breakthrough solutions are not just shaping industries - they're shaping the future. We applaud their courage, creativity, and commitment to driving real-world impact." said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards.

Epique Realty secured the following awards:

  • Gold Globee®: Company of the Year | Real Estate

  • Gold Globee®: Business of the Year | Women Owned

  • Silver Globee®: Most Innovative Company of the Year | Business Services

The company's leadership celebrated the wins as a powerful validation of their agent-first mission.

"To be recognized with a Gold Globee for 'Women Owned Business of the Year' is profoundly meaningful," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO. "It's a testament to the fact that leadership, compassion, and strength are a powerful combination. We are building a legacy that proves women can and will be an integral part of redefining the future of this industry, and I am so proud to be on this journey."

"Winning 'Company of the Year for Real Estate' is a direct reflection of every single person in our Epique family," said Christopher Miller, Co-Founder and COO. "This Gold Globee belongs to our agents who serve their clients with excellence and our staff who build the engine that supports them daily. It's a true team victory."

"To receive these three awards is a humbling moment that validates our entire mission," said Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO. "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, from our proprietary AI to our revolutionary financial model. These Globees are more than trophies; they are signposts on our journey to create a more equitable and powerful future for all real estate professionals."

Epique Realty's success is driven by its agent-centric model of radical generosity, which provides a comprehensive suite of free benefits, award-winning AI technology, and incomparable support to its agents across all 50 states.

View the full list of winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

About Epique Realty
Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers. Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents and global expansion underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides unheard of free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate.BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

BeEpique GlobeeAwards Innovation RealEstate CompanyOfTheYear Proud Teamwork globeeawards GlobeeInnovation GoldenBridgeAwards InnovationAwards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-wins-2025-globeer-innovation-awards-capturing-two-gold-and-one-silver-1076037

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
