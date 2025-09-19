InfusionPoints, LLC: Parallel Works Achieves DoD IL5 ATO With InfusionPoints' FedRAMP High Security Expertise

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Parallel Works has officially received its Authorization to Operate (ATO) for the ACTIVATE High Security Platform (HSP) at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), marking a major milestone in secure cloud computing for federal agencies. This achievement was made possible through a strategic partnership with InfusionPoints, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance services.

InfusionPoints played a pivotal role in supporting Parallel Works through the DoD IL5 authorization process, implementing security controls aligned with both FedRAMP High and DoD CC SRG IL5 requirements. Leveraging InfusionPoints' XccelerATOr compliance automation platform and deep domain expertise, InfusionPoints accelerated the deployment of a fully compliant, mission-ready cloud environment on AWS GovCloud (US).

A Partnership Built for Speed, Security, and Scale

The collaboration between Parallel Works and InfusionPoints significantly reduced the time, complexity, and cost typically associated with DISA cloud security authorizations. InfusionPoints provided:

Security Architecture & Control Implementation: based on FedRAMP High and IL5 baselines

Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC): hardened landing zones

Continuous Monitoring & Managed Security Services: FedRAMP ConMon MDR/XDR Threat Hunting Vulnerability Management Static & Dynamic Code Analysis



This comprehensive support ensured that Parallel Works could meet the stringent requirements for hosting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive workloads in a secure, compliant cloud environment.

Accelerated ATO, Reduced Costs, and Product-Centric Focus

InfusionPoints' support enabled Parallel Works to achieve ATO faster and more cost effectively by offloading the complexity of compliance and implementation. Instead of diverting internal resources to navigate the intricate IL5 framework, Parallel Works was able to focus on building and refining their ACTIVATE platform, confident that InfusionPoints was handling the security and compliance roadmap.

This strategic approach not only reduced the total cost of ownership for Parallel Works' IL5 environment but also shortened the path to ATO, allowing them to bring their secure cloud platform to market faster.

ACTIVATE High Security Platform: Mission-Ready and Future-Proof

Parallel Works' ACTIVATE HSP is a hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane designed to meet the evolving needs of DoD and federal agencies. ACTIVATE is fully equipped to support secure digital transformation across federal environments.

Key features include:

Secure Cloud Infrastructure tailored for U.S. government data residency

Rapid Compliance Deployment for IL5 workloads

Scalable Solutions that evolve with mission requirements

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. Visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

About InfusionPoints

InfusionPoints is a HUBZone Small Business with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2022, and ISO 17020 certifications, and is accredited by A2LA as a FedRAMP 3PAO, helping customers Build, Manage, and Defend their cloud solutions.

