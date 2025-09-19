Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Donates More Than $3 Million to 16 Local Children's Charities

More than $38 million donated to help children in need in Northwest Florida since inception

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Premier fundraising organization, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF), is pleased to announce it has donated more than $3 million to 16 children's charities in Northwest Florida following another successful year of fundraising. Funding was awarded in a private check presentation ceremony at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa on September 18. To date, DCWAF has donated more than $38 million help to children in need in Northwest Florida since its inception in 2005.

"As we bring our 20th anniversary to a close, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary vision and dedication of our founders-the foundation upon which our success has been built," said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation President Karah Fridley-Young. "Their legacy has carried us to this milestone, and it now falls to us to ensure that same spirit carries forward for the next 20 years and beyond. The continued success of DCWAF is not only vital to our mission, but also essential to the well-being of the partner charities we serve. As we look ahead, a steadfast focus on sustainability will be key to securing our future and deepening our impact."

The 2025 recipients of Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation funds include:

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Caring & Sharing of South Walton, Children's Home Society of Florida, Children in Crisis, Children's Volunteer Health Network, Ellison McCraney Ingram Foundation, Emerald Coast Autism Center, Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Opportunity Place Inc., Point Washington Medical Clinic, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village. More information the projects being funded in 2025 can be found HERE.

The dates for next year's Destin Charity Wine Auction Weekend, the Foundation's signature fundraising event, are set for April 25-26, 2025. The Foundation will release tickets and details in January. Learn more at http://www.DCWAF.org.

Contact Information

Kate MacMillan
Director of Marketing and Communications
kate@dcwaf.org
850-650-3732

.

SOURCE: Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/destin-charity-wine-auction-foundation-donates-more-than-3-million-to-16-local-childrens-1076116

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.