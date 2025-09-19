Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Donates More Than $3 Million to 16 Local Children's Charities

More than $38 million donated to help children in need in Northwest Florida since inception

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Premier fundraising organization, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF), is pleased to announce it has donated more than $3 million to 16 children's charities in Northwest Florida following another successful year of fundraising. Funding was awarded in a private check presentation ceremony at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa on September 18. To date, DCWAF has donated more than $38 million help to children in need in Northwest Florida since its inception in 2005.

"As we bring our 20th anniversary to a close, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary vision and dedication of our founders-the foundation upon which our success has been built," said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation President Karah Fridley-Young. "Their legacy has carried us to this milestone, and it now falls to us to ensure that same spirit carries forward for the next 20 years and beyond. The continued success of DCWAF is not only vital to our mission, but also essential to the well-being of the partner charities we serve. As we look ahead, a steadfast focus on sustainability will be key to securing our future and deepening our impact."

The 2025 recipients of Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation funds include:

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Caring & Sharing of South Walton, Children's Home Society of Florida, Children in Crisis, Children's Volunteer Health Network, Ellison McCraney Ingram Foundation, Emerald Coast Autism Center, Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Opportunity Place Inc., Point Washington Medical Clinic, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village. More information the projects being funded in 2025 can be found HERE .

The dates for next year's Destin Charity Wine Auction Weekend, the Foundation's signature fundraising event, are set for April 25-26, 2025. The Foundation will release tickets and details in January. Learn more at http://www.DCWAF.org .

