Huntington Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Flexspeak, the AI-powered platform revolutionizing augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) for people with disabilities, has been named a finalist for Best Emerging Disruptor at the prestigious 2025 Octane High Tech Awards.

The High Tech Awards, hosted by Octane, recognize the most innovative and impactful companies in Southern California. As a finalist, Flexspeak is being honored for pushing the boundaries of assistive technology-using AI to personalize communication for people with disabilities and make communication accessible at scale.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a finalist," said Alan Vu, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexspeak. "As a person with a speech disability and a speech-language pathologist, this mission is deeply personal to me. This honor affirms our commitment to breaking down communication barriers for people with disabilities and supporting service providers with inclusive tools that scale."

Backed by Techstars, a top global accelerator, Flexspeak is already partnering with the nation's largest school districts to accelerate the adoption of accessible communication tools at scale.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 Octane High Tech Awards ceremony on September 25, celebrating companies shaping the future of technology and innovation.

About Flexspeak

Flexspeak is an assistive communication platform for people with disabilities. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, Flexspeak equips people with disabilities and service providers with accessible, inclusive communication solutions that scale.

