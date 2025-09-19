Saint Paul, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Local Website Ninja today announced its nationwide expansion, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to help contractors achieve reliable and sustainable business growth. The platform, already trusted by hundreds of local businesses, is now scaling across the United States to provide contractors with a predictable appointment engine that fills schedules with qualified homeowners.



The expansion enables contractors in landscaping, roofing, remodeling, cleaning, and other home service industries to access a proven growth system without relying on risky ad spending or competitive bidding wars. Early adopters of Local Website Ninja's platform have reported rapid results, including doubling or tripling booked appointments within the first 30 days of use.

"As we expand nationwide, our goal is simple: to eliminate uncertainty for contractors and give them the tools to thrive," said Daichi Zaatari, founder of Local Website Ninja. "We're building a system that ensures consistent growth, so contractors can focus on serving their customers while we keep their pipelines full."

In addition to supporting contractors, the company's expansion strengthens local economies by connecting homeowners with trusted, vetted professionals in their communities. By simplifying the contractor-homeowner connection, Local Website Ninja helps small businesses compete with larger corporations while reinforcing trust as the foundation of every project.

Local Website Ninja's nationwide rollout includes enhanced support, streamlined onboarding, and automated systems that allow contractors to save time. The company remains committed to its mission of making growth predictable and sustainable across the home services industry.

