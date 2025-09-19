HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Announces Native Integration With Jobber, Merging AI-Powered Marketing With Field Service Operations

The new partnership gives service businesses an edge with fully connected lead-to-job automation.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / In the $650B+ home services market, growth is often throttled by a costly inefficiency: disconnected tools. Service businesses are forced to juggle marketing systems and operational platforms that don't speak to each other, creating a trade-off between winning new customers and actually serving them well.

HighLevel, the AI Business Operating System for marketing agencies and service-based businesses, and Jobber, the top operations platform for home service pros, are eliminating that bottleneck with a native integration designed for scale.

This first-of-its-kind connection bridges the entire customer lifecycle, from lead gen and nurture to job scheduling and fulfillment, into one seamless, AI-powered system. The result? Faster growth, better margins and a future-ready tech stack built to serve tens of thousands of growing businesses.

"Bringing together Jobber's trusted field operations with HighLevel's AI-driven marketing is a game-changer for service businesses," says HighLevel Co-Founder Robin Alex.

By combining Jobber's trusted field service tools with HighLevel's cutting-edge suite of AI tools, agencies and home service pros can now move faster, follow up smarter and grow without friction. From new leads to job completion to five-star reviews, every step is synchronized, automated, trackable and scalable.

"This partnership goes far beyond a simple integration," HighLevel Co-Founder Varun Vairavan states. "It means service pros can finally connect every step of their workflow, from that first lead to a finished job, all in one place. We're making it easier for teams to grow without extra hassle or complexity."

Delivering end-to-end efficiency

Imagine this: a homeowner needs a plumber, fast. It's late, and they call the first company they find online. Normally, that call would go to voicemail and the customer would move on. But this time, HighLevel's Voice AI agent answers immediately, engages the caller in a natural conversation and books a next-day house call based on availability synced from Jobber's schedule.

From there, real-time AI coordination continues. The customer receives a confirmation text and a reminder the next morning. The crew gets notified automatically and the job proceeds as planned. Once completed, HighLevel triggers a review request, generates a tailored response using AI and updates the customer's record with job details, fueling future campaigns and loyalty-building automations.

HighLevel Co-Founder Shaun Clark emphasizes, "Our goal is to help businesses run smarter and focus on what truly matters: delivering great service and building strong, loyal customer relationships."

Because HighLevel and Jobber stay in perfect sync with contact details, job notes, statuses and more, every customer touchpoint becomes an opportunity to automate, personalize and scale. Businesses can follow up faster, stay top-of-mind longer and convert more leads without ever missing a beat.

And with HighLevel's centralized command center, agencies and service businesses can oversee ads, social content and campaign performance all from the same place, creating a full-circle growth engine, powered by AI.

Raising the bar in service tech

This isn't just a convenience upgrade; it's a signal of where the industry is headed. As home service businesses increasingly adopt digital tools to compete in crowded markets, the winners will automate intelligently, respond instantly and connect their teams and tech from top to bottom.

With this release, HighLevel and Jobber are pushing the envelope, bringing enterprise-grade automation and marketing strategy to businesses that have historically been underserved by tech.

Availability

The integration is live today and available at no additional cost. Users can enable it from either platform by navigating to Integrations › HighLevel or Integrations › Jobber, entering their API key and confirming the connection. All data is transferred securely via encrypted channels and respects role-based permissions within each platform.

Get started today: gohighlevel.com/jobber

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI Business Operating System built for marketing agencies and service-based businesses. Trusted by over 2 million businesses worldwide, HighLevel replaces disconnected tools with a unified solution for CRM, automation, communications and reputation management.

Each month, the platform powers 1.37 billion messages, generates 194 million leads and drives 19 million conversations, helping users scale smarter, automate faster and deliver exceptional client results. With continuous innovation in AI, deep integrations and fully white-labeled solutions, HighLevel remains the go-to operating system for digital growth.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform built for home service businesses. From quoting and scheduling to invoicing and payments, Jobber helps over 200,000 professionals in 50+ industries run a tighter, more profitable operation. With powerful mobile tools and seamless client communication, Jobber enables teams to stay organized and deliver top-tier service.

