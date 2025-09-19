Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - A bull market is coming to Texas, and the inaugural TexCap capital markets conference will equip attendees with the insights and connections needed to maximize opportunities in the expanding Lone Star financial hub.



Featured speakers will include Texas Stock Exchange Global Managing Director Nicole Chambers, Texas State Sen. Charles Schwertner, Nasdaq Senior Vice President Rachel Racz and New York Stock Exchange Texas Regional Head of Capital Markets Liz Hocker, with a keynote address from Thomas Long, co-CEO of Energy Transfer. The event will conclude with a networking reception, where attendees will have a chance to interact with conference speakers and special guests, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.



Hosted by the American Association of Professional Landmen and the Texas Blockchain Council, the one-day educational event will include keynote sessions with industry thought leaders, panel discussions of emerging trends, dedicated deal rooms for confidential transactions and curated networking opportunities. TexCap will be held Oct. 8 at SMU Cox School of Business in partnership with the SMU Rowling Center for Business Law and Texas Stock Exchange.



From the formation of the TXSE to bold moves in digital assets and energy innovation, Texas is emerging as the new epicenter for financial leadership in the U.S. Ideal for high growth companies in energy, technology and other industries, TexCap will provide a unique opportunity for collaboration and conversations about capital formation opportunities in Texas and beyond.



"At AAPL/NAPE, we are passionate about connecting companies with the opportunities and resources they need to grow. Just as landmen helped launch NAPE - the world's largest energy prospect expo - to connect dealmakers in energy, AAPL is again at the forefront with TexCap - bridging high-growth companies and capital markets," said Le'Ann Callihan, EVP/COO of AAPL and NAPE. "TexCap represents a groundbreaking step in bringing the capital markets conversation to Texas - empowering private companies to understand how to successfully go public, connect with investors and navigate the evolving financial landscape. We're creating a platform where innovation and opportunity meet, shaping the future of finance right here in Texas."



TexCap will spotlight public capital opportunities, including key insights on how to take private companies public. Attendees will learn about IPO strategies and processes, the new Texas Stock Exchange, cross-listing opportunities and more. They will also hear directly from companies that have successfully gone public as well as exchange representatives about why they're moving to Texas. Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to network with potential investors and business leaders.



"TexCap represents a bold step forward in cementing Texas as the nation's hub for financial innovation. The Texas Blockchain Council is proud to support this initiative as it embodies the independent spirit and entrepreneurial drive that make Texas unique," said Lee Bratcher, founder and president of the Texas Blockchain Council.



Panel discussions will cover the mission, structure and benefits of the Texas Stock Exchange; practical insights for those considering an IPO; the mechanics and benefits of cross-listing and exchange transfers; why the NYSE and Nasdaq are looking to Texas; efforts to expand the Lone Star State's role in the financial sector; and firsthand accounts of lessons learned from executives who recently took their companies public.



Endorsed by NAPE and sponsored by TMX Group, Gray Reed Advisory Services and Haynes Boone, TexCap provides the ideal setting to explore and initiate deals that will define the future of finance. To gain critical market intelligence to navigate and capitalize on the evolving financial landscape, reserve your spot today at texcapcon.com.



ABOUT AAPL Founded in 1955, AAPL is the land profession's trusted resource for support, ethical standards of practice, career advancement and legislative advocacy. With close to 12,000 members, AAPL serves as a guiding resource to support landmen as they continue their education in our ever-evolving world. AAPL is also the managing partner of NAPE (North American Prospect Expo). To stay connected with AAPL, visit landman.org and follow AAPL on X @AAPLlandman, Facebook @AAPLAmericasLandmen, Instagram @aapllandman and LinkedIn.



ABOUT TEXAS BLOCKCHAIN COUNCIL The Texas Blockchain Council is an industry association that works to promote the interests of our member companies. We exist to amalgamate the influence of our members, to advocate for blockchain-centric public policy initiatives, to educate members of government about the benefits of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. For more information, please visit texasblockchaincouncil.org and follow the TBC on X @TXblockchain_, Instagram @txblockchain_ and LinkedIn.

