Costa Rica is already making significant progress in collaboration with organizations such as the Country Bran essential COSTA RICA and the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER).

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its lush landscapes, paradisiacal beaches, and rich biodiversity, Costa Rica has much more to offer than natural beauty. The country boasts an exceptional business climate, a highly skilled workforce, consolidated agribusiness companies, and a wide variety of agricultural products that nourish the world. Among them, one of its most iconic exports shines through: the banana.

Bananas have been part of Costa Rica's history since the 19th century. Initially grown for local consumption, the crop soon became one of the country's top exports. Since then, this fruit has not only been a staple on Costa Rican tables but also on millions of family tables worldwide.

Today, Costa Rican bananas reach more than 45 countries, securing an outstanding position in global markets: Costa Rica is the world's third-largest banana exporter, the third supplier to the European Union, and the sixth to Canada. In 2024, banana exports totaled USD 1.189 billion, representing 6% of national exports, 1% of GDP, and 33% of all agricultural exports.

"Beyond the numbers, bananas are a pillar of development in Costa Rica's rural regions. The sector generates around 40,000 direct jobs and about 100,000 indirect jobs, benefiting thousands of families. In the province of Limón, on Costa Rica's Caribbean coast, this crop employs approximately 76% of the local workforce, making it a key driver of social and economic stability," said Laura López, General Manager of the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica.

A Model of Responsible Production

The strength of Costa Rican bananas lies not only in their productivity but also in a production model rooted in innovation, traceability, and sustainability. The banana industry has consistently invested in research and farm productivity, while reducing agrochemical use and optimizing natural resource management.

Costa Rica produces bananas in harmony with the environment and with full respect for labor rights. Since 1992, the industry has voluntarily maintained the Banana Environmental Commission (CAB), a multi-stakeholder body that sets environmental standards, ensures compliance with labor laws, safeguards occupational health and training, and fosters social dialogue.

Through this model, Costa Rica has become a global benchmark for responsible production. The CAB has driven initiatives such as recycling plastics used in banana farming, implementing reforestation and forest protection programs, developing drainage and water management systems to minimize consumption and contamination, and monitoring the environmental impact in production areas.

In 2011, Costa Rica's banana industry earned the Geographical Indication (GI) "Banano de Costa Rica," the first registered in Latin America. This distinction certifies the origin, quality, and reputation of the product, setting it apart in international markets. Costa Rica remains the only banana-exporting country with a registered GI, reinforcing the industry's prestige and its commitment to world-class social and environmental standards.

Beyond its economic and social impact, bananas also provide health benefits. According to Harvard's School of Public Health, bananas help maintain a healthy heart, balanced digestion, and high energy levels.

Innovation and differentiation continue to keep Costa Rican bananas in high demand worldwide. Looking ahead, the industry is focusing on technology, scientific research, and investment in sustainability-areas where Costa Rica is already making significant progress in collaboration with organizations such as the Country Bran essentialCOSTA RICA, the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica and the National Banana Corporation (CORBANA).

Costa Rican bananas are more than just a tropical fruit: they are a symbol of agricultural innovation, a social engine for thousands of families, and a healthy food that travels from the heart of Central America to tables around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776940/Banana.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/costa-rican-bananas-stand-out-globally-for-innovation-and-sustainability-302561987.html