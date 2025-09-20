BeaconTV's Paranormal Mysteries Brings Together Paranormal Powerhouse Investigators Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and Shane Pittman

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / BeaconTV, the independent streaming platform dedicated to paranormal, true crime, and horror, proudly announces the launch of its flagship series, Paranormal Mysteries. This bold new show reunites Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and Shane Pittman-well-known to fans of The Holzer Files-for an all-new journey into the unexplained.

The series explores strange phenomena, haunted locations, and chilling mysteries, blending cutting-edge investigative techniques with emotionally driven storytelling. For BeaconTV, Paranormal Mysteries is more than just a series launch; it represents the identity and mission of the platform itself: to provide raw, authentic, and fearless programming "where fear meets curiosity."

According to Shane Pittman, Co-Founder of BeaconTV and Investigator on Paranormal Mysteries, the new platform was designed with fans at the heart of its vision. "BeaconTV was built for people like us-those who crave stories that push boundaries and make you question the unknown. Paranormal Mysteries is more than a show; it's an invitation to explore the world's strangest, most haunted places with us, and to finally give a voice to the experiences others are too afraid to confront."

For longtime investigator and radio personality Dave Schrader, the project feels like a natural progression from the team's earlier collaborations. "Together, we revisited the case files of a world renowned paranormal investigator and had such a profound connection as a team, we knew it was time to begin our own files and here we are, poised to begin our own Paranormal Mysteries," Schrader explained.

Cindy Kaza, an internationally renowned psychic medium, echoed the excitement of returning to the field alongside her fellow investigators. "I'm so excited to be a part of Paranormal Mysteries alongside Dave and Shane! Together we've explored some truly unique locations and fascinating phenomena-and this is just the beginning. We can't wait to share more episodes with you soon!"

With Paranormal Mysteries leading its programming slate, BeaconTV is carving out a dedicated space in the streaming world for fans seeking content that is more daring, personal, and community-driven than mainstream networks. By reuniting familiar, trusted investigators and pairing them with innovative storytelling, BeaconTV positions itself as a bold new voice in genre entertainment.

BeaconTV is a streaming platform created by paranormal investigators Shane Pittman and Josh Purvis, committed to delivering the very best in paranormal, true crime, and horror. Its mantra, "Where Fear Meets Curiosity," drives its lineup of original series, documentaries, and live investigations.

Shane Pittman is best known for Netflix's 28 Days Haunted and Discovery's The Holzer Files. A lifelong experiencer of the unexplained, he is committed to advancing paranormal study through experimental techniques and authentic storytelling. Alongside Dave Schrader-radio personality and seasoned investigator-and Cindy Kaza, internationally renowned psychic medium, Pittman co-hosts BeaconTV's flagship series Paranormal Mysteries.

