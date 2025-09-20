Evrima Chicago LLC.: Abilities Independent Community Launches: A New Model for Inclusive Independence

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Abilities Independent Community, INC (AIC) today announced the formal launch of its pioneering initiative to establish a model community dedicated to fostering independence for adults with disabilities and integrating them with supportive 55+ seniors. The organization seeks to fundamentally reimagine community-based living, shifting the paradigm from institutional care to intergenerational empowerment.

AIC's vision addresses a critical national and global need. According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion adults worldwide live with some form of disability, often facing profound disparities, particularly the inability to live independently. AIC directly confronts this issue by developing a comprehensive program centered on practical life skills training, accessible housing support, and opportunities for social and professional engagement.

"We are building more than just housing; we are constructing a sanctuary of self-reliance," said an AIC spokesperson. "Our approach is holistic: residents learn everything from A to Z-how to cook, manage finances, and navigate investment strategies. We are providing the essential tools necessary to move past one's comfort zone and achieve the next level of life."

A Historical Echo of Community

The foundation of AIC's model-mutually supportive intergenerational living-echoes historical communal movements in American history. In the early 20th century, particularly during the Progressive Era, figures like Jane Addams championed the settlement house movement, most notably Hull House in Chicago. These houses were intended to address systemic urban poverty by bringing middle-class volunteers and professionals to live alongside, and learn from, impoverished immigrant communities. The goal was integration and mutual uplift, not merely charity.

Like Hull House, AIC rejects the notion of segregation. By intentionally including seniors aged 55 and older into the housing program, the community fosters a reciprocal relationship. Seniors gain affordable, respectful housing and the opportunity to contribute wisdom and companionship, while adults with disabilities benefit from their life experience and mentoring presence. This inclusion helps to mitigate the social isolation that frequently affects both groups.

"Our seniors are not just residents; they are indispensable mentors," the spokesperson added. "They bring a wealth of practical knowledge that can't be taught in a classroom. Their presence transforms a housing complex into a vibrant, functional family."

AIC's community is built on ethical and moral standards, aiming to be a beacon of positive change globally. The organization is currently focused on securing initial major funding and identifying a location for its flagship development, which will feature fully accessible residential units and dedicated centers for practical training and community events.

AIC is actively seeking applications from prospective residents, volunteers, and partners committed to supporting the path to independence for the country's disabled and aging populations.

