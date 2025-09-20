Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2025) - FLOW International, one of the nation's fastest-growing independent marketing organizations (IMOs), today announced it has surpassed $10 million in issued premium in less than two years. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to combining technology, multicultural market reach, and agent-first programs to transform the future of life insurance distribution.

FLOW International Surpasses $10 Million in Less Than Two Years

None of this would have been possible without our amazing, loyal, and truly fantastic agents, along with the dedication of our leadership, management, and operations teams. Their passion, hard work, and belief in our mission are the reason FLOW continues to break records and set the standard in this industry." - Istvan Kovalkovits, Founder & CEO of FLOW International.

Unlimited Leads Across Every Major U.S. Multinational Market

Our Producers gain access to FLOW's internal lead system offering unlimited Term, IUL, and Final Expense leads in multiple languages - including Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese - supported by top-rated carriers that approve up to $3 million in coverage without medical exams.

Leads are delivered at industry-leading rates of $3 to $12 per lead, making it possible for Agents to scale their businesses profitably. FLOW is also the only brokerage in the United States offering IUL live transfers in Spanish and Portuguese, giving agents exclusive access to diverse markets that are underserved by traditional IMOs.

Technology That Delivers Speed and Certainty

Through FLOW's partner life insurance carriers, agents benefit from advanced AI underwriting engines that provide instant approvals and deliver commission payouts in as little as 48 hours. This technology advantage helps agents serve clients faster while accelerating their income potential.

One of the Industry's Highest Compensation Programs

In addition to technology and lead flow, FLOW distinguishes itself with one of the most competitive compensation offerings in the industry:

High compensation structures designed to maximize agent earnings

Legacy Equity Program (LEP), including Legacy Transfer & Buyout Clause

Direct carrier contracts for agents

Exclusive recognition and media features, including Univision and Wall Street Select Journal

These programs ensure that partners not only achieve immediate success but also build long-term equity and legacy value.

Recruitment Support for Agency Builders

Launching in September 2025, FLOW will introduce recruitment leads - pre qualified leads interested in joining FLOW International who are ready to invest at least $1,200 in leads. This initiative ensures our Leaders and Agency Builders can attract motivated talent while giving new recruits the resources they need to succeed from day one.

Leadership Statement

"Reaching $10 million in issued premiums in such a short time demonstrates what is possible when innovation meets culture," said Istvan Kovalkovits, Founder & CEO of FLOW International.

"With multicultural LeadFLOW, direct carrier partnerships, one of the strongest compensation programs in the industry, and our Legacy Equity Program, FLOW is not just an IMO. It is a platform designed to help leaders and agents grow faster, serve families better, and build a lasting legacy."

About FLOW International

FLOW International is an AI-powered, multicultural and multinational independent marketing organization headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company provides agents with affordable, unlimited life insurance leads, exclusive multilingual live transfers, and direct carrier partnerships with industry-leading compensation. By combining advanced technology with a strong commitment to diversity and agent success, FLOW is redefining the future of insurance distribution especially in the multicultural, multinational agent space..

