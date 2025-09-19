NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. ("BitGo") announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed underwritten initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock.The timing of the offering, number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The shares of Class A common stock to be offered and sold in the proposed offering are expected to be offered by BitGo and certain selling shareholders. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. BitGo has applied to list the shares of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BTGO."Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. Citigroup is acting as book-running manager. Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Canaccord Genuity and Cantor are also acting as book-running managers. Clear Street, Compass Point, Craig-Hallum, Wedbush Securities, Rosenblatt and SoFi are acting as co-managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.A registration statement relating to the Class A common stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Shares of Class A common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.About BitGo BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.ContactsMedia Contactpress@bitgo.com

