Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the "Board") has declared a trust distribution ("Distribution") of $0.34 per trust unit for the third quarter of 2025, representing $1.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on October 15, 2025 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2025.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Private Company Partners.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

P: (403) 260-1457

ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com