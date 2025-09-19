Anzeige
HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WUXI, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "We are pleased to report a 10.9% increase in total revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, reaching $9.8 million. This growth is primarily driven by our strategic expansion into the Japanese market, where we have significantly increased our client base and project volume. Our Japanese subsidiary has completed 155 projects and contributed 60.9% of our total revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from 54 projects and 47.6% of total revenue in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of increased share-based compensation, our underlying business performance remained stable, and we are confident that our equity incentive plan is a long-term investment in our people that will enhance our ability to attract and retain talent, aligning our team's commitment with the interests of our shareholders."

Mr. Xiao continued, "In line with our global growth strategy, we have established a subsidiary in the United States and acquired our German subsidiary, extending our reach into two of the world's most dynamic semiconductor markets. By providing comprehensive and localized system integration solutions, we are well positioned to empower the development of infrastructure for local semiconductor manufacturing clusters. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our international operations and expand our capabilities to serve an increasingly global customer base. We remain confident in our strategic direction and are committed to delivering growing long-term value to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue was $9.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 10.9% from $8.9 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin was 32.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 35.6% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $8.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.38 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $9.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 10.9% from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in revenue from system integration projects and a $0.4 million increase in revenue from product sales.

  • Revenue from system integration projects was $9.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.5% from $8.7 million for the same period of last year. The increase was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • The Company did not generate revenue from engineering consulting services for the first half of fiscal year 2025. Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects for first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • Revenue from product sales was $0.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1,029.8% from $0.04 million for the same period of last year. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $6.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 17.1% from $5.7 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 0.4% from $3.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit for system integration projects was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $3.0 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit for product sales was $39,864 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 296.7% from $10,049 for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 32.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, decreased from 35.6% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 511.5% from $1.9 million for the same period of last year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 79.9% from $0.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the operation increased business promotion expenses of HUHU Technology Co., Ltd. ("HUHU Japan").
  • General and administrative expenses were $10.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1,035.3% from $0.9 million for the same period of last year. The significant increase in G&A expenses was contributed by (i) an approximately $8.8 million increase in share-based compensation; (ii) an approximately $0.2 million increase in salary and compensation; (iii) an approximately $0.2 million increase in other items including lease expenses and office expenses.
  • R&D expenses stayed at $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2024.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $8.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.38 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.5 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.3 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.1 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in financing activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.04 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $3.0 million for the same period of last year.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






As of

June 30,



As of

December 31,




2025



2024




(unaudited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash


$

2,978,868



$

3,102,865


Restricted cash



57,151




220,261


Note receivable



6,587




254,092


Accounts receivable, net



11,170,072




9,633,289


Accounts receivable - a related party



950,052




-


Inventories



982,954




1,175,241


Advance to vendors



348,713




150,637


Prepayments and other assets, net



181,046




80,137


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



16,675,443




14,616,522











Property, plant and equipment, net



5,016,051




4,978,080


Intangible assets, net



65,793




79,985


Deferred tax assets



526,349




326,087


Right-of-use assets, net



168,375




183,815


TOTAL ASSETS


$

22,452,011



$

20,184,489











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short term bank loans


$

2,861,690



$

5,273,678


Long-term bank loan - current



251,270




-


Loan payable from third-party



500,000




-


Notes payable



190,501




733,996


Accounts payable



5,014,033




4,466,933


Due to a related party



506,115




246,454


Advance from customers



2,028,683




1,403,628


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,398,421




732,419


Taxes payable



204,332




356,889


Operating lease liabilities - current



119,579




104,088


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



13,074,624




13,318,085


Long term bank loans



2,421,807




260,299


Operating lease liabilities - non-current



13,867




80,636


TOTAL LIABILITIES



15,510,298




13,659,020











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized,
23,173,413 and 21,173,413 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively



58




53


Additional paid-in capital



13,495,345




4,695,350


Statutory reserves



343,077




343,077


(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(6,704,455)




2,026,786


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(192,312)




(539,797)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



6,941,713




6,525,469


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

22,452,011



$

20,184,489


HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)






For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,




2025



2024


Revenues - third parties


$

9,337,289



$

8,853,479


Revenues - related party



480,183




-


Total Revenues



9,817,472




8,853,479


Cost of revenues - third parties



6,533,648




5,137,460


Cost of revenues - related party



144,628




565,466


Total cost of revenues



6,678,276




5,702,926


Gross profit



3,139,196




3,150,553











Operating expenses:









Selling expenses



899,367




500,032


General and administrative expenses



10,330,446




909,952


Research and development expenses



520,479




511,674


Total operating expenses



11,750,292




1,921,658


(Loss) Income from operations



(8,611,096)




1,228,895











Other income (expense):









Interest income



6,736




1,523


Interest expense



(64,246)




(49,185)


Other expense, net



2,051




(100,698)


Total other expense, net



(55,459)




(148,360)











(Loss) income before income taxes



(8,666,555)




1,080,535











Provision for income taxes



64,686




231,208











Net (loss) income



(8,731,241)




849,327











Comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustments



347,485




(336,141)


Comprehensive (loss) income


$

(8,383,756)



$

513,186











(Loss) earnings per share









Basic and diluted


$

(0.38)



$

0.04











Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic and diluted



23,018,717




20,000,000


HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)






For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) income


$

(8,731,241)



$

849,327


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating
activities:









Depreciation and amortization



169,951




223,891


Provision for credit losses



30,265




26,263


Deferred tax benefit



(191,703)




(3,939)


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



73,034




55,659


Share-based compensation



8,800,000




-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(1,375,962)




(1,365,703)


Accounts receivable - related party



(938,394)




-


Notes receivable



249,223




(3,881)


Inventories



211,917




(277,321)


Prepayments and other assets



(98,286)




(19,867)


Advance to vendors



(195,164)




(687,971)


Advance to vendors - related party



-




(69,300)


Due from related parties



-




(578,513)


Accounts payable



467,452




48,242


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



645,080




159,134


Advance from customers



591,122




1,710,559


Taxes payable



(157,026)




291,930


Operating leases liabilities



(73,671)




(55,428)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(523,403)




303,082











Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(93,665)




(1,556,739)


Additions to intangible assets



(5,236)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(98,901)




(1,556,739)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayments to related parties



-




(868,438)


Advances from related parties



261,158




-


Loan from third-party



500,000




-


(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net



(550,559)




427,044


Proceeds from short-term bank loans



5,403,440




4,487,582


Repayment of short-term bank loans



(7,995,277)




(1,663,202)


Proceeds from long-term bank loans



2,412,000




693,001


Repayment of long-term bank loans



(74,088)




-


Payment of offering costs



-




(89,667)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(43,326)




2,986,320











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



378,523




(265,228)


Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(287,107)




1,467,435


Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of period



3,323,126




2,846,659


Cash and restricted cash at the end of period


$

3,036,019



$

4,314,094











Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of period









Cash


$

2,978,868



$

4,120,178


Restricted cash



57,151




193,916


Cash and restricted cash at the end of period


$

3,036,019



$

4,314,094











Supplemental cash flow disclosures:









Cash paid for income tax


$

1,795



$

97,101


Cash paid for interest


$

40,657



$

36,403











Non-cash investing activities:









Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations


$

54,345



$

15,287


SOURCE HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
