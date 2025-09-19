HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WUXI, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "We are pleased to report a 10.9% increase in total revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, reaching $9.8 million. This growth is primarily driven by our strategic expansion into the Japanese market, where we have significantly increased our client base and project volume. Our Japanese subsidiary has completed 155 projects and contributed 60.9% of our total revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from 54 projects and 47.6% of total revenue in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of increased share-based compensation, our underlying business performance remained stable, and we are confident that our equity incentive plan is a long-term investment in our people that will enhance our ability to attract and retain talent, aligning our team's commitment with the interests of our shareholders."

Mr. Xiao continued, "In line with our global growth strategy, we have established a subsidiary in the United States and acquired our German subsidiary, extending our reach into two of the world's most dynamic semiconductor markets. By providing comprehensive and localized system integration solutions, we are well positioned to empower the development of infrastructure for local semiconductor manufacturing clusters. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our international operations and expand our capabilities to serve an increasingly global customer base. We remain confident in our strategic direction and are committed to delivering growing long-term value to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $9.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 10.9% from $8.9 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 32.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 35.6% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $8.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.38 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $9.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 10.9% from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in revenue from system integration projects and a $0.4 million increase in revenue from product sales.

Revenue from system integration projects was $9.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.5% from $8.7 million for the same period of last year. The increase was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

The Company did not generate revenue from engineering consulting services for the first half of fiscal year 2025. Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects for first half of fiscal year 2025.

Revenue from product sales was $0.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1,029.8% from $0.04 million for the same period of last year. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $6.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 17.1% from $5.7 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 0.4% from $3.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit for system integration projects was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $3.0 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit for product sales was $39,864 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 296.7% from $10,049 for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 32.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, decreased from 35.6% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 511.5% from $1.9 million for the same period of last year.

Selling expenses were $0.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 79.9% from $0.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the operation increased business promotion expenses of HUHU Technology Co., Ltd. ("HUHU Japan").

General and administrative expenses were $10.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1,035.3% from $0.9 million for the same period of last year. The significant increase in G&A expenses was contributed by (i) an approximately $8.8 million increase in share-based compensation; (ii) an approximately $0.2 million increase in salary and compensation; (iii) an approximately $0.2 million increase in other items including lease expenses and office expenses.

R&D expenses stayed at $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2024.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $8.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.38 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.5 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.3 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.1 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in financing activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.04 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $3.0 million for the same period of last year.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









As of

June 30,



As of December 31,





2025



2024





(unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash

$ 2,978,868



$ 3,102,865

Restricted cash



57,151





220,261

Note receivable



6,587





254,092

Accounts receivable, net



11,170,072





9,633,289

Accounts receivable - a related party



950,052





-

Inventories



982,954





1,175,241

Advance to vendors



348,713





150,637

Prepayments and other assets, net



181,046





80,137

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



16,675,443





14,616,522



















Property, plant and equipment, net



5,016,051





4,978,080

Intangible assets, net



65,793





79,985

Deferred tax assets



526,349





326,087

Right-of-use assets, net



168,375





183,815

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 22,452,011



$ 20,184,489



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short term bank loans

$ 2,861,690



$ 5,273,678

Long-term bank loan - current



251,270





-

Loan payable from third-party



500,000





-

Notes payable



190,501





733,996

Accounts payable



5,014,033





4,466,933

Due to a related party



506,115





246,454

Advance from customers



2,028,683





1,403,628

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,398,421





732,419

Taxes payable



204,332





356,889

Operating lease liabilities - current



119,579





104,088

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



13,074,624





13,318,085

Long term bank loans



2,421,807





260,299

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



13,867





80,636

TOTAL LIABILITIES



15,510,298





13,659,020



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized,

23,173,413 and 21,173,413 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



58





53

Additional paid-in capital



13,495,345





4,695,350

Statutory reserves



343,077





343,077

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(6,704,455)





2,026,786

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(192,312)





(539,797)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



6,941,713





6,525,469

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 22,452,011



$ 20,184,489



HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)









For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,





2025



2024

Revenues - third parties

$ 9,337,289



$ 8,853,479

Revenues - related party



480,183





-

Total Revenues



9,817,472





8,853,479

Cost of revenues - third parties



6,533,648





5,137,460

Cost of revenues - related party



144,628





565,466

Total cost of revenues



6,678,276





5,702,926

Gross profit



3,139,196





3,150,553



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



899,367





500,032

General and administrative expenses



10,330,446





909,952

Research and development expenses



520,479





511,674

Total operating expenses



11,750,292





1,921,658

(Loss) Income from operations



(8,611,096)





1,228,895



















Other income (expense):















Interest income



6,736





1,523

Interest expense



(64,246)





(49,185)

Other expense, net



2,051





(100,698)

Total other expense, net



(55,459)





(148,360)



















(Loss) income before income taxes



(8,666,555)





1,080,535



















Provision for income taxes



64,686





231,208



















Net (loss) income



(8,731,241)





849,327



















Comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustments



347,485





(336,141)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (8,383,756)



$ 513,186



















(Loss) earnings per share















Basic and diluted

$ (0.38)



$ 0.04



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic and diluted



23,018,717





20,000,000



HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (8,731,241)



$ 849,327

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization



169,951





223,891

Provision for credit losses



30,265





26,263

Deferred tax benefit



(191,703)





(3,939)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



73,034





55,659

Share-based compensation



8,800,000





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(1,375,962)





(1,365,703)

Accounts receivable - related party



(938,394)





-

Notes receivable



249,223





(3,881)

Inventories



211,917





(277,321)

Prepayments and other assets



(98,286)





(19,867)

Advance to vendors



(195,164)





(687,971)

Advance to vendors - related party



-





(69,300)

Due from related parties



-





(578,513)

Accounts payable



467,452





48,242

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



645,080





159,134

Advance from customers



591,122





1,710,559

Taxes payable



(157,026)





291,930

Operating leases liabilities



(73,671)





(55,428)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(523,403)





303,082



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(93,665)





(1,556,739)

Additions to intangible assets



(5,236)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(98,901)





(1,556,739)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayments to related parties



-





(868,438)

Advances from related parties



261,158





-

Loan from third-party



500,000





-

(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net



(550,559)





427,044

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



5,403,440





4,487,582

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(7,995,277)





(1,663,202)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



2,412,000





693,001

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(74,088)





-

Payment of offering costs



-





(89,667)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(43,326)





2,986,320



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



378,523





(265,228)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(287,107)





1,467,435

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of period



3,323,126





2,846,659

Cash and restricted cash at the end of period

$ 3,036,019



$ 4,314,094



















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of period















Cash

$ 2,978,868



$ 4,120,178

Restricted cash



57,151





193,916

Cash and restricted cash at the end of period

$ 3,036,019



$ 4,314,094



















Supplemental cash flow disclosures:















Cash paid for income tax

$ 1,795



$ 97,101

Cash paid for interest

$ 40,657



$ 36,403



















Non-cash investing activities:















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 54,345



$ 15,287



