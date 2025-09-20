Pony.ai Expands Into Singapore, to Deploy Autonomous Vehicles in Cooperation with ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its entry into the Singapore market, joining hands with its partner ComfortDelGro, the largest local transportation service provider, to deploy autonomous vehicles and facilitate daily commuting for residents.

The two companies plan to introduce autonomous mobility services initially in the Punggol area with fixed routes. They will begin services in the coming months after obtaining regulatory approval.

The program aligns with Singapore's ambitious plan to introduce autonomous mobility solutions to supplement existing transportation infrastructure-such as taxis, private hailing cars, and subways-while also providing services during off-peak hours, which have been consistently constrained by driver shortages.

Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro have built a strong collaborative foundation prior to this Singapore initiative. The partnership began when the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July 2024, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the large-scale commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles. It was followed by a pilot program in Guangzhou, which was launched in March 2025 and served as a valuable precursor for their expanded efforts in Singapore.

In June 2025, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced a plan to deploy autonomous vehicles (AVs) in public housing estates by the end of the year, integrating them into the national public transport network. The initial rollout will focus on Punggol district. This initiative is part of a broader governmental effort to address driver shortages while enhancing connectivity across public transportation.

Pony.ai Founder and CEO Dr. James Peng said: "We are thrilled to introduce Pony.ai's advanced autonomous driving technology to Singapore. By delivering safe, comfortable, and efficient autonomous mobility services, we are committed to enhancing local residents' daily commutes and advancing the nation's smart mobility vision."

Mr. Cheng Siak Kian, Managing Director and Group CEO, ComfortDelGro said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Pony.ai to bring safe, innovative and reliable autonomous mobility services to communities in Singapore. Our successful collaboration in Guangzhou has provided a strong foundation for this next phase, combining Pony.ai's proven technology with our operational expertise and infrastructure capabilities. This partnership supports our vision for sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions that will benefit our communities."

Pony.ai currently operates fully driverless commercial Robotaxi services in all four tier-1 cities in China-Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. These services cover an area of over 2,000 square kilometers. The company has accumulated over 50 million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage globally, demonstrating solid safety records and user satisfaction. Registered users on its ride-hailing platform surged 136% year-over-year in the second quarter. Even with a larger user base, its user satisfaction rate remains well above 4.8 out of 5.

Globally, Pony.ai has been steadily expanding its footprint. The most recent development came two weeks ago when it announced its partnership with Qatar's premier transportation service provider Mowasalat "Karwa" to bring autonomous vehicles to the country's roads. This further strengthened Pony.ai's presence in the Middle East, building upon the company's partnership with Dubai's RTA, as well as its cooperation with Uber in the region. Furthermore, Pony.ai is also conducting on-road testing in Luxembourg with local partner Emile Weber, and 24/7 testing in Seoul's Gangnam district.

" Singapore has world-class transportation infrastructure, and its government is very supportive in developing autonomous mobility to help build a green and sustainable future. We see great potential in the local market as well as the broader Southeast Asian markets. Combining our technology with ComfortDelGro's extensive local expertise, we hope to use Singapore as a launchpad to explore more opportunities in the region," said Peng.

