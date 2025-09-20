Longevity: Versetti Family Office's Bold Investments

Angel Versetti's Lifelong Mission for Human Longevity

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / September 20, 2025 / For Angel Versetti, investing is more than a financial pursuit-it's a deeply personal mission to dramatically extend both lifespan and healthspan. From his earliest days, Angel envisioned a future where science and technology could unlock true human longevity, and today, he has built Versetti Family Office into a global vanguard for innovation in this space through his Longevity Venture Builder that supports longevity moonshots with funding and entrepreneurship.

Pioneering the Frontier: Targeting Aging With Biotech

At the heart of the Versetti Family Office strategy is a focus on trailblazing startups and transformative R&D designed to slow down and ultimately reverse aging. The Office invests in breakthrough longevity moonshots and R&D projects-from gene therapy and cellular reprogramming to cutting-edge diagnostics and personalized medicine platforms. Recent highlights include platform trials for telomerase and follistatin gene therapies, and next-generation tools for tracking biological age in real time.

Angel's philosophy is simple: "If some gets a life threatening or terminal disease, they put all efforts to save themselves and survive. Why we do not do the same for the slow-motion process of dying ,which is ageing, is beyond my comprehension." His team backs ventures at pre-seed stage helping them scale and secure partnerships; Versetti Family Office is offering funding, operational support, and strategic insight to founders who dare to imagine a world without the constraints of aging.

Leadership & Global Recognition

Angel Versetti's expertise is respected by leaders and policymakers around the world. In summer 2025, he was invited to speak at the UK Parliament as a Roundtable speaker, sharing his insights on innovation, longevity, and the future of healthtech with government officials and top industry figures. This autumn, he will address the Longevity Summit in China and has recently spoken at the AIM Summit in the UAE alongside the former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson and the Minister of Economy of the UAE. These high-profile engagements signal how Angel's opinions are valued across continents by the world's leading governments and experts in longevity and deeptech. He believes governments, especially in most developed and advanced countries have imperative to assure healthy lifespan of their citizens: "Imagine the economic value for the country, if wise and seasoned 100-year old's had the youthfulness, sharpness of mind and energy of 30 year olds - how much the society would benefit; how much stress would be taken from the hospitals and social security networks".

Angel believes that even if lifespan extension is beyond our current scientific possibilities, we could at the very least solve lifespan: "The very least longevity could do is to enable people to reach old age not unlike the society in Brave New World, even if people cannot live longer, at least they can die fit and beautiful, not in misery and slow decay; after all, the biggest argument of the general population against longevity is that they would not want to extend the miserable old years of their lives - let's focus on that, while we seek answers to how to expand lifespan!"

A Future-Oriented Vision

What sets Angel Versetti and Versetti Family Office apart is not only a remarkable track record as biotech and AI investors, but a sense of possibility and "moonshot" thinking at the heart of every venture. Angel himself is a serial entrepreneur having exited multiple successful startups in AI and Web3 domain. He brings his entrepreneurial skillset and passion, as well as that of many of his prior ventures' early employees to his investments. Versetti Family Office maintains an open call to founders working on longevity and AI: bring your boldest ideas and let's shape the future together. Versetti Family Office has earmarked 50 million USD to invest in the boldest commercially viable longevity moonshots.

Angel's conviction is unwavering-the pursuit of longevity is the defining endeavor of our era. With vision, courage, and radical collaboration, the dream of living longer and living better can become a reality for all.

