0x.Agency: 0xAgency Announces Sponsorship of the UNITE 4 PEACE UN International Day of Peace Broadcast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / September 20, 2025 / 0x.Agency announces its sponsorship of the "UNITE 4 PEACE" U.N. International Day of Peace Broadcast, a global, multi-day program taking place from September 19-21, 2025. The broadcast culminates in a 24-hour synchronized live event on Peace Day, September 21, and is designed to reach over 3 billion viewers across 22 world regions.

The international broadcast features a recurring "Pause for Peace" at the top of every hour, providing a shared moment for global reflection and remembrance, while reaffirming commitments to nonviolence and compassion.





Global Multi-Platform Distribution Led by 0x.Agency

As a primary sponsor, 0x.Agency is overseeing a coordinated distribution strategy spanning X.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and additional platforms. The broadcast will be further amplified through an expansive coalition of influencers and volunteer networks to extend its reach and visibility.

Technical production will be anchored in Vancouver, with real-time youth-led hosting connecting global hubs including San Francisco, New York, Geneva, London, and Addis Ababa. Each hour of the program will include stories, performances, and grassroots peace initiatives, unified by the recurring "Pause for Peace" segment.

A spokesperson for 0x.Agency stated:

"As sponsors, the goal is to make peace both visible and actionable across digital and social platforms. This initiative prioritizes intergenerational engagement, with a particular emphasis on children, whose futures are directly impacted by global peace building efforts."

Broadcast Overview

Dates: September 19-21, 2025

Main Event: 24-hour global Peace Day broadcast on September 21

Reach: More than 3 billion viewers across all 22 world regions

Format: Hourly segments featuring cultural content, youth-led storytelling, and grassroots efforts

Signature Segment: "Pause for Peace" at the top of each hour

Platform Distribution: Simulcast via X.com, LinkedIn, Facebook , and partner media channels

Production Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada

Youth Inclusion and Safeguarding

With over half of the global population under the age of 30-and more than 600 million young people residing in fragile or conflict-affected areas-the inclusion of younger generations is considered essential to sustainable peace building. The broadcast is structured to centre youth voices while ensuring compliance with international child safeguarding standards across all participating platforms.

About "UNITE 4 PEACE"

UNITE 4 PEACE is a global broadcast commemorating the U.N. International Day of Peace, marking its 40th anniversary in 2025. The event is structured around regionally inclusive programming, youth-led hosting, and synchronized global moments of reflection through its "Pause for Peace" framework.

About 0x.Agency

0x.Agency partners with mission-aligned organizations to amplify impact through digital engagement strategies, global live programming, and cross-platform campaigns designed to drive measurable outcomes.

Media Contact

Organization: 0x.Agency

Contact Person Name: Jason B

Website: https://0x.agency

Email: media@0x.agency

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

SOURCE: 0x.Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/0xagency-announces-sponsorship-of-the-unite-4-peace-un-internatio-1076268