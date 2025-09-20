Anzeige
Samstag, 20.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Gold-Gigant Afrikas? Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
20.09.2025
Sasono Expands Into Asia, Bringing Simple and Secure Prepaid Payments to 400+ Merchants by 2026

MAPLE RIDGE, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 20, 2025 / Sasono, a global leader in prepaid digital payment solutions, today announced its official expansion into Asia, marking a key milestone in its international growth strategy. With this move, Sasono aims to onboard more than 400 merchants in the region by the end of 2026, further establishing itself as a trusted global provider of alternative payment methods.

Sasono provides simple, secure prepaid codes that can be purchased through authorized distributors and redeemed instantly for online shopping, travel, social media, and digital services. The solution offers digital freedom for consumers-enabling them to make online purchases without the need for a bank account or credit history-while also delivering merchants access to a fast-growing customer base.

"Asia is the fastest-growing digital commerce market in the world," said David Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer at Sasono. "Expanding here is a natural next step in Sasono's global journey. By 2026, we expect to be powering transactions for hundreds of Asian merchants, helping them grow while offering millions of consumers a safer, simpler way to pay."

Scaling in a Dynamic Market

The Asian e-commerce market is projected to surpass $3 trillion in annual value by 2027, driven by mobile-first consumers and rapidly expanding internet access. At the same time, hundreds of millions of people remain underbanked. Sasono is uniquely positioned to address both trends: giving consumers the ability to pay online with prepaid codes and enabling merchants to reach customers who may not otherwise transact digitally.

Proven Global Track Record

Sasono's expansion into Asia builds on its strong presence in North America and Europe, where the company has already established trusted partnerships with merchants across sectors, including retail and digital services. Its secure, prepaid model ensures regulatory compliance while reducing fraud and chargeback risk for businesses.

Roadmap for Growth

In Asia, Sasono will focus on:

  • Building partnerships with local distributors to maximize prepaid code availability.

  • Onboarding merchants through easy integrations, including plugins and APIs.

  • Supporting multiple currencies and local payment preferences to ensure accessibility.

This approach will allow Sasono to scale quickly and sustainably across diverse markets such as Southeast Asia, South Asia, and East Asia.

About Sasono
Sasono is a global prepaid payment solutions provider offering simple, secure, and inclusive digital codes for online transactions. Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC in Canada, Sasono complies with the highest regulatory standards while enabling merchants to accept prepaid codes across e-commerce, social media, travel, and digital services. For consumers, Sasono provides digital freedom-online payments without the need for a bank account or credit card.

Contact Information

David Marshall
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
press@sasono.com

SOURCE: Sasono



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sasono-expands-into-asia-bringing-simple-and-secure-prepaid-payments-1076267

