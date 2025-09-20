Can Coatings Market worth $3.44 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Can Coatings Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Other Types), Application (Food Cans, Beverage Cans, Aerosol Cans, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", can coatings market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2025 and reach USD 3.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Can Coatings Market"

215 - Tables

53 - Figures

200 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180348009

Metal containers rank among the most widely recycled packaging formats, and coatings are safe to ensure durability in multiple recycling loops. The emergence of governments that ban single-use plastics is aiding the transition to cans as a sustainable option. Consumers are clearly aligning with brands and packaging that utilize recyclable packaging, which is increasing the demand for eco-friendly coatings that protect product safety while reducing the environmental impact. Products are now being innovated with water-based and low-VOC systems that are aligned with circular economy principles as well as enhanced recyclability. While there is a harmony developing between corporate social and environmental goals and incorporation into procurement policies, coatings that provide high performance and low environmental impact are growing.

The polyester segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the can coatings market during the forecast period



Polyester can coatings provide a great balance of low-cost performance, making them the best choice for a company. Polyester is also easy to process using current production machinery and has minimal adjustment and upgrading costs. Additionally, polyester provides reliable corrosion resistance, flexibility, and shelf life. The combination of cost and performance enables manufacturers to be as profitable as possible given an ever-changing demand for safety and quality. As competition in the industry increases and margins become less viable, polyester continues to provide reliable performance in addition to efficiency as a practical solution to the value-based model of can coatings globally.

The aerosol cans segment is projected to witness the third-highest CAGR in the can coatings market during the forecast period



During the forecast period, the aerosol cans segment will be the third-fastest growing segment in the can coatings market. The growing use of hair sprays, deodorants, and body mists has greatly heightened the use of aerosol cans, especially in emerging markets. Coating helps with complications that arise from physical and chemical interactions between products and metals while securing the potency, fragrance, and integrity of a product. Coatings also protect sensitive formulations from oxidation that adversely affects performance. As consumers demand more premium and longer-lasting cosmetics, coatings that preserve formulations while addressing regulatory frameworks become even more important. The expansion of personal care brands with global reach has further elevated the significance of dependable aerosol can coatings, contributing to lasting growth in this application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180348009

North America was the second-largest region in the global can coatings market in terms of value, in 2024





In 2024, North America was the second-largest of the world's regions in the value of the can coatings market. The regulatory environment in North America, governed by various entities including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada, evokes rigid compliance regarding materials that contact food and beverages. This creates sustained demand for can coatings that provide barriers to contamination, corrosion, and harmful environmental substances. The discontinuation of bisphenol A (BPA) in food-contact applications is causing the adoption of alternative coatings to accelerate due to rigorous health specifications. Manufacturers are incentivized to develop safer formulations to keep pace with the region's market growth in can coatings that consistently comply with evolving regulations.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=180348009

Key Players



The key players profiled in the report include The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), ALTANA AG (Germany), Toyo Ink Group (Japan), Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings (China), Berger Paints (India), Tiger Coatings (Austria), and Salchi Metalcoat S.r.l. (Italy).

Get access to the latest updates on Can Coatings Companies and Can Coatings Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Paints & Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Automotive Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Textile Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Thermal Spray Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/can-coatings-market-worth-3-44-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302561333.html