Spencer's Tunick art installation "Retrato Alhambra1925" highlights Cervezas Alhambra's 100th anniversary of its Andalusian roots

The art event, held in an olive grove in Granada, brought together almost 800 of nude volunteers covered in green paint, arriving from various parts of Spain and Europe

The artistic initiative aims to pay tribute to the art, culture, and Andalusian region, supported by Cervezas Alhambra, a brewery founded a century ago in Granada

GRANADA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Cervezas Alhambra invited renowned American artist Spencer Tunick to create a large-scale art installation in Granada. Entitled Retrato Alhambra 1925, the installation brought together almost 800 nude volunteers covered in green paint, forming a living image conceived as a tribute to Andalusia, the natural environment, and Cervezas Alhambra's signature aesthetic, symbolized by its distinctive "naked" bottle, free of a label.

The art installation -the first that Tunick has carried out in Andalusia- took place in an olive grove near Granada. Generous and adventurous participants from across Spain and other 25 countries, engaged into the natural landscape, creating an image of striking visual and symbolic impact.

Jesús Rosado has taken part in all the installations that Spencer Tunick has carried out in Spain: San Sebastián, Barcelona, and Valencia. "It is a unique experience that is worth living once in a lifetime because it stays with you forever," he said. Petri and Heidi are a married couple who came from Finland just for the occasion. "What is truly beautiful about this installation is being together, feeling human, all equal in our differences," they declared.

The artist, internationally renowned for his photographic compositions featuring nude people in public spaces, emphasized at the end of the event "I have always wanted to use green body paint into my work, I have had this idea for 15 years, to somehow bring the bodies visually closer to nature and at the same time add a heightened element of surrealism. Green has been used in the past by artists to create utopic landscapes that blend surrealism and fantasy. Now was my turn to give green a try".

For his part, Mahou San Miguel's Chief Marketing Officer, Emmanuel Pouey, said that "Spencer Tunick's art installation is a celebration of Andalusian identity and the Sin Prisa (Unhurried) philosophy that has guided Cervezas Alhambra for one hundred years, taking the time necessary to create works that, like Retrato Alhambra 1925, will live on in our memory."

The final image from the installation will be unveiled in the very near future as a tribute from Cervezas Alhambra to Andalusia in its centenary year, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to supporting artists, culture, and its deep ties to the region.

About Spencer Tunick

Spencer Tunick stages scenes in which the battle of nature against culture is played out against various backdrops, from civic center to desert sandstorm, man and woman are returned to a preindustrial, pre-everything state of existence. Tunick has traveled the globe to create installations of multiple nude figures in public settings. Organizing groups from a handful of participants to tens of thousands, all volunteers, is often logistically daunting; the subsequent images transcend ordinary categories and meld photography. sculpture and performance in a new genre. Please visit the artist's Instagram: @spencertunick /https://www.instagram.com/spencertunick

About Cervezas Alhambra

Founded in 1925 in the city of Granada, Cervezas Alhambra has been part of the 100% Spanish-owned family company Mahou San Miguel since 2007 and is a leader in the Spanish beer sector, brewing high-quality beers for decades using meticulous, craft brewing processes. Its product range includes ten beers: Alhambra Reserva 1925, Alhambra Reserva Roja, Alhambra Reserva Citra IPA, Alhambra Especial, Alhambra Radler, Alhambra Tradicional, Alhambra Sin and Las Numeradas, all characterized by their exceptional quality and unique taste. For more information, please visit the Cervezas Alhambra website: www.cervezasalhambra.es

About Mahou San Miguel

A 100% Spanish, family-owned company and a leader in the beverage sector, Mahou San Miguel operates 12 breweries-nine in Spain and three in the United States-along with four water springs and a team of over 4,100 professionals. The company produces nearly 70% of the Spanish beer consumed internationally and is present in more than 70 countries. With a history spanning more than 130 years, Mahou was founded in 1890. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions: San Miguel in 2000, the Canary Islands brand Reina in 2004, Cervezas Alhambra in 2007, and the premium water brand Solán de Cabras in 2011, marking its diversification into non-beer beverages.

Since 2019, the company has also held a majority stake in U.S. craft breweries Founders Brewing and Avery Brewing. Its wide-ranging portfolio includes iconic national beers such as Mahou Cinco Estrellas, San Miguel Especial, and Alhambra Reserva 1925, alongside a selection of international beers. It is also known for innovative and category-defining products like San Miguel 0.0, Mahou Barrica, and Mahou 0.0 Tostada, as well as natural mineral water brands including the iconic Solán de Cabras.

It has also been a pioneer in the sector by launching its e-commerce platform: Tienda Mahou San Miguel. With a focus on people and contributing to the economic and social progress of our country, it's a socially responsible company that channels its social action through the Mahou San Miguel Foundation, created in 2013.

