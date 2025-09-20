Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2025) - At IFA 2025, one of the world's largest consumer electronics and technology conferences with over 210,000 attendees, five leading Korean technology companies will unveil breakthrough solutions that redefine healthcare, mobility, fashion, and AI computing. The event will take place at Messe Berlin, with full details available at thewelcome.co.kr.

MEDIAIPLUS (메디아이플러스)

CEO: Jihee Jeong

MEDIAIPLUS provides advanced data services that streamline pre-clinical and clinical trial preparation. Its flagship platform, MediC, visualizes and tracks global clinical-trial intelligence, helping sponsors and CROs plan studies faster and more efficiently. The company's subscription-based insights empower smarter study design and CRO selection.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65RS_-1hgvs

AU (에이유)

CEO: Baekhyun Kim (Founder & CEO)

AU is pioneering millimeter-wave radar solutions for vehicles, focusing on in-cabin sensing such as occupant detection, positioning, and vital monitoring. Its 60 GHz FMCW radar system enhances passenger safety through child presence detection (CPD), seatbelt reminders (SBR), and driver monitoring systems (DMS).





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUzXrycj_kM

Designovel (디자이노블)

Co-CEOs: Woosang Song & Ki-Young Shin

Designovel is revolutionizing fashion with generative AI solutions that forecast trends, recommend designs, and create new styles from large-scale fashion data. Its platform, Style AI, offers real-time analytics, reporting tools, and AI-driven commerce services, enabling brands to stay ahead of consumer demands.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUQYJSrdlHI

Opt-AI (옵트에이아이)

CEO: Jaeho Lee

Opt-AI is an edge-AI optimization company that ensures efficient AI deployment on real-world devices. The company provides model optimization, compression, and deployment tools through its Opt-AI software suite, supporting diverse on-device inference and edge applications.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqiAMB8zDaQ

Lablup (래블업)

CEO: Jeongkyu Shin

Lablup develops Backend.AI, an enterprise-grade platform that virtualizes GPUs and orchestrates AI/ML workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. With features such as FastTrack, Forklift, Control Panel, and Reservoir, the platform makes AI scalable, efficient, and more accessible to enterprises worldwide.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyOE1LOdaiQ

About IFA 2025

IFA is one of the largest technology trade shows in the world, bringing together innovators, global brands, and industry leaders. With 210,000 attendees annually, it serves as a global hub for unveiling the latest breakthroughs in consumer electronics, AI, healthcare, mobility, and beyond.

