Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 21.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Gold-Gigant Afrikas? Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2025 03:02 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red drop LAB. - a Swiss Startup Transforms Menstrual Blood Into an Innovative Diagnostic Tool

By Transforming Menstruation Into a Medical Resource, Red drop LAB. Gives Women Back Control Over Their Health and Breaks a Millennia-Old Taboo

AUBONNE, CH / ACCESS Newswire / September 20, 2025 / What if every menstrual cycle became an opportunity to better understand women's health? This is the bold vision of Red drop LAB., a young Swiss company developing a groundbreaking solution to analyze menstrual blood as a source of biological indicators.

A Medical Innovation Born in Switzerland

While biomedical research has long overlooked menstruation, Red drop LAB. aims to close this gap by unlocking the potential of this natural, abundant, and easily accessible fluid.

"We see menstrual blood as a miniature laboratory, rich with information about women's overall health. Our mission is to transform this resource into a reliable and simple clinical tool," explains Aurélie Bon, founder of Red drop LAB.

Thanks to a collection kit and a secure analysis protocol, Red drop LAB. makes regular health monitoring possible without the burden of heavy medical procedures.

Direct Impact on Women's Health

  • Prevention: detect imbalances or early warning signs sooner

  • Accessibility: enable monitoring even for women with limited access to healthcare services

  • Empowerment: give women an active role in understanding their own bodies

By reframing menstruation as a source of information rather than a taboo, Red drop LAB. is part of a broader movement toward inclusive and personalized medicine.

About Red drop LAB.

Founded in Switzerland, Red drop LAB. is a startup specializing in innovation in women's health. Its mission is to democratize access to simple, non-invasive biological diagnostics by transforming menstrual blood into a recognized biomarker.

The startup is already collaborating with academic and medical partners to scientifically validate its approaches and strengthen the clinical credibility of its analyses.

Contact Information

Aurélie Bon
CEO
social@reddroplab.com
0041797338262

.

SOURCE: Red drop LAB.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/red-drop-lab.-a-swiss-startup-transforms-menstrual-blood-into-an-inno-1075842

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.