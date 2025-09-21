Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Patients Taking AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets Reported Symptom Improvement and High Satisfaction

Of the 209 patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD) that were surveyed, >94% reported movement improvement once treated with AUSTEDO XR ® (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets

Patients reported high satisfaction (>89%) with AUSTEDO XR, with 96% expressing interest in continuing treatment

Almost all (>96%) patients relayed that AUSTEDO XR was easy to take



PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the presentation of data from a real-world survey of patients taking AUSTEDO XR® (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets. Patients taking AUSTEDO XR reported increased social and emotional well-being as a result of movement reduction, and high overall satisfaction with AUSTEDO XR. The data were presented at the 2025 Psych Congress Annual Meeting, taking place from September 17 - 21, 2025 in San Diego, California.

"When we look at tardive dyskinesia, it's not just the science or the data, but the real people who are facing the daily physical and emotional challenges of this disease," said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. "At Teva, we feel a profound responsibility to ensure we're not just treating TD with the benefits that AUSTEDO XR can bring, but truly understanding the lived experiences of this community. It's our duty to keep pushing forward to innovate with the ultimate goal of giving these individuals back the freedom they deserve."

The noninterventional, prospective, cross-sectional survey included 209 participants with TD, 54 of whom had prior valbenazine use (PVU) and 100 who were on no prior treatment (de novo).

Key results revealed that both groups:

stated their uncontrollable movements were very much, much, or minimally improved once treated with AUSTEDO XR (>94%)

strongly agreed or agreed that since starting AUSTEDO XR their reduction in movements led to more comfort in social settings and improved emotional well-being (>77%)

liked that their provider could adjust their dose (=82%)

reported it was easy to take AUSTEDO XR (96% PVU; 99% de novo)

reported overall satisfaction with AUSTEDO XR (91% PVU; 89% de novo)



These survey results highlight the positive patient experience with AUSTEDO XR, demonstrating that, as a result of reduced motor symptoms, patients living with TD experienced improvement in overall quality of life, including physical, social and emotional well-being. The overall patient satisfaction with AUSTEDO XR as a treatment option is further demonstrated by the fact that >96% reported it was easy to take and almost all (96%) expressed interest in continuing treatment.

Full results were presented at the Psych Congress Annual Meeting on September 20, 2025.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a highly debilitating, chronic movement disorder that affects one in four people who take certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso, and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact individuals.1,2,3

About AUSTEDO XR Extended-Release Tablets and AUSTEDO Tablets

AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO® are the first vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in adults for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established. AUSTEDO XR is the once-daily formulation of AUSTEDO.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets and AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets are indicated in adults for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Depression and Suicidality in Patients with Huntington's Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDOcan increase the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior (suicidality) in patients with Huntington's disease. Balance the risks of depression and suicidality with the clinical need for treatment of chorea. Closely monitor patients for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidality, or unusual changes in behavior. Inform patients, their caregivers, and families of the risk of depression and suicidality and instruct them to report behaviors of concern promptly to the treating physician. Exercise caution when treating patients with a history of depression or prior suicide attempts or ideation. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients who are suicidal, and in patients with untreated or inadequately treated depression.

Contraindications: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients with Huntington's disease who are suicidal, or have untreated or inadequately treated depression. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are also contraindicated in: patients with hepatic impairment; patients taking reserpine or within 20 days of discontinuing reserpine; patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), or within 14 days of discontinuing MAOI therapy; and patients taking tetrabenazine or valbenazine.

Clinical Worsening and Adverse Events in Patients with Huntington's Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause a worsening in mood, cognition, rigidity, and functional capacity. Prescribers should periodically re-evaluate the need for AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO in their patients by assessing the effect on chorea and possible adverse effects.

QTc Prolongation: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may prolong the QT interval, but the degree of QT prolongation is not clinically significant when AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO is administered within the recommended dosage range. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO should be avoided in patients with congenital long QT syndrome and in patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmias.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS), a potentially fatal symptom complex reported in association with drugs that reduce dopaminergic transmission, has been observed in patients receiving tetrabenazine. The risk may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. The management of NMS should include immediate discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO; intensive symptomatic treatment and medical monitoring; and treatment of any concomitant serious medical problems.

Akathisia, Agitation, and Restlessness: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may increase the risk of akathisia, agitation, and restlessness. The risk of akathisia may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops akathisia, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Parkinsonism: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause parkinsonism in patients with Huntington's disease or tardive dyskinesia. Parkinsonism has also been observed with other VMAT2 inhibitors. The risk of parkinsonism may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops parkinsonism, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Sedation and Somnolence: Sedation is a common dose-limiting adverse reaction of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating a motor vehicle or hazardous machinery, until they are on a maintenance dose of AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO and know how the drug affects them. Concomitant use of alcohol or other sedating drugs may have additive effects and worsen sedation and somnolence.

Hyperprolactinemia: Tetrabenazine elevates serum prolactin concentrations in humans. If there is a clinical suspicion of symptomatic hyperprolactinemia, appropriate laboratory testing should be done and consideration should be given to discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO.

Binding to Melanin-Containing Tissues: Deutetrabenazine or its metabolites bind to melanin-containing tissues and could accumulate in these tissues over time. Prescribers should be aware of the possibility of long-term ophthalmologic effects.

Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (>8% and greater than placebo) in a controlled clinical study in patients with Huntington's disease were somnolence, diarrhea, dry mouth, and fatigue. The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (4% and greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies in patients with tardive dyskinesia were nasopharyngitis and insomnia. Adverse reactions with AUSTEDO XR extended-release tablets are expected to be similar to AUSTEDO tablets.

About Teva

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

