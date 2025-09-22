Bybit Becomes the First Exchange to List ASTER, Launches Exclusive Campaigns With Rewards up to 100,000 USDT

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced it has become the first exchange to list ASTER (ASTER/USDT), ahead other major platforms. This early listing positions Bybit at the forefront of one of the most anticipated token launches of the year.

ASTER Listing Schedule on Bybit

Deposits Open: September 21, 08:00 UTC

Spot Trading Live (ASTER/USDT): September 21, 09:30 UTC

Withdrawals Open: September 22, 10:00 UTC

What is ASTER?

ASTER is the product of the late-2024 merger between Astherus, a multi-asset liquidity hub, and APX Finance, a decentralized perpetuals protocol. With strong backing from Binance founder CZ and a growing role in both spot and perpetual trading within the Binance ecosystem, ASTER has already attracted significant attention. In Q3 2025 alone, the protocol generated over $6.5 million in revenue, reinforcing its potential to become a top-tier DeFi project.

Why ASTER Matters

High Narrative Value: ASTER's position in the Binance ecosystem, together with CZ's endorsement, has fueled strong market anticipation.

Community Power: The project is deeply community-driven, with highly engaging airdrops and grassroots campaigns.

Growth Potential: With clear revenue momentum and ecosystem adoption, ASTER is seen as a challenger to leading DeFi protocols.

Bybit Exclusive Campaigns for ASTER

To celebrate this milestone, Bybit is launching multiple campaigns offering users high yields and lucrative rewards:

Starting September 21, 10:00 UTC, Bybit Earn will open a limited-time ASTER fixed-term staking product.

Tokensplash

Event Period: September 21, 11:00 UTC - September 29, 11:00 UTC

Event 1: New Users Exclusive (50,000 USDT)

Sign up on Bybit and complete KYC. Deposit = 60 ASTER OR deposit 100 USDT + trade 100 USDT worth of ASTER. The first 2,000 eligible users will each receive 25 USDT.

Event 2: Trade & Earn (50,000 USDT)

Trade at least 500 USDT worth of ASTER on Spot. Earn a share from the 50,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards capped at 800 USDT per user.



Bybit / TheCryptoArk

