SEMI Issues Statement on U.S. H1-B Visa Policy Announcement

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today released the following statement from SEMI Americas President Joe Stockunas on the United States H1-B policy proclamation issued by President Trump on September 19, 2025.

"With the announcement of a new policy on high-skilled H-1B visa worker, SEMI supports the Administration's strategic and economic security objectives. SEMI members also recognize the Administration's commitment to securing U.S. leadership in the semiconductor manufacturing value chain and look forward to working together to ensure policies meet both national security needs and strengthening the talent base necessary to support companies. SEMI is concerned about added strain at a time when the industry faces significant workforce shortages and looks forward to bringing together our member companies and the Administration to achieve the Administration's objectives."

