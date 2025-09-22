Anzeige
Der nächste Gold-Gigant Afrikas? Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
22.09.2025 05:48 Uhr
SEMI Issues Statement on U.S. H1-B Visa Policy Announcement

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today released the following statement from SEMI Americas President Joe Stockunas on the United States H1-B policy proclamation issued by President Trump on September 19, 2025.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

"With the announcement of a new policy on high-skilled H-1B visa worker, SEMI supports the Administration's strategic and economic security objectives. SEMI members also recognize the Administration's commitment to securing U.S. leadership in the semiconductor manufacturing value chain and look forward to working together to ensure policies meet both national security needs and strengthening the talent base necessary to support companies. SEMI is concerned about added strain at a time when the industry faces significant workforce shortages and looks forward to bringing together our member companies and the Administration to achieve the Administration's objectives."

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Samer Bahou/SEMI US
Phone: 1-408-943-7870
Email: sbahou@semi.org

Stephanie Quinn/Kiterocket (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1-480-316-8370
Email: squinn@kiterocket.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-issues-statement-on-us-h1-b-visa-policy-announcement-302562511.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
