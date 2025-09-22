VeSync Unveils Full Wellness Ecosystem at GITEX 2025: Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity Unite to Tackle UAE's Indoor Pollution Crisis

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync (NYSE: VS) will debut its integrated wellness ecosystem at GITEX Global 2025, seeking strategic partners to help expand its portfolio. The unified force of its powerhouse brands-Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity-delivers a technological response to the public health priorities outlined in the UAE's National Air Quality Agenda 2031.

Mission-Driven Innovation

VeSync's participation directly responds to the UAE's declaration of indoor air pollution as the nation's #2 environmental health threat. With residents spending 90% of time indoors due to extreme heat, VeSync's ecosystem delivers on its mission: "Unlock everyday wellness through integrative smart solutions that remove health barriers, deliver actionable insights, and transform daily habits."

Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Paficic, VeSync:

" At GITEX, VeSync unites Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity-not as standalone brands, but as an integrated force targeting sandstorm particulates, toxic cooking emissions, and energy waste. Aligned with the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031*, our ecosystem delivers measurable outcomes: cleaner air, healthier kitchens, and smarter energy use. This is how we translate policy into practical protection for every home."

GITEX 2025 Showcase

Join us at Sheikh Saeed Hall, Stand 26-01, VeSync demonstrates how its ecosystem advances the Agenda's pillars:

LEVOIT: Pure air intelligence for healthier spaces

AI-powered purification defending against UAE-specific threats like sandstorms & humidity-driven mold (99.97% efficacy)

AI-powered purification defending against UAE-specific threats like sandstorms & humidity-driven mold (99.97% efficacy)

Healthier cooking with 90% fewer emissions - lab-verified reduction of harmful particles from frying, grilling, and traditional meal prep

Healthier cooking with 90% fewer emissions - lab-verified reduction of harmful particles from frying, grilling, and traditional meal prep

Science-driven insights optimising appliancepower

Why Visit Us

Witness integrated technology engineered to tackle the UAE's indoor air quality crisis.

Experience Live Demos

Discover Health Protection for mum and babies

Explore Proven Partnership

About VeSync:

Since the foundation in the United States in 2011, VeSync has established multiple branches across the globe, including but not limited to in China, Germany, Japan, Australia and Singapore, with nearly 1300 employees collectively. VeSync Group has been adhering to its mission and business philosophy "Build a Better Living!" since its establishment, and with "constant innovation, synchronized service of 'software, hardware, and content', providing families around the world with personalized and intelligent way of healthy life through deep interconnection with users" as its vision.

Reference: *UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, https://www.ccacoalition.org/sites/default/files/resources/files/UAE%20National%20Air%20Quality%20Agenda%202031.pdf%20%281%29.pdf

