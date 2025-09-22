FutureMain Showcases AI-Based Predictive Maintenance Solution ExRBM at ADIPEC 2025, Accelerating Expansion into the Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureMain Co., Ltd., a leading provider of AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions, announced that it will participate in ADIPEC 2025, the world's largest oil and gas exhibition, taking place in Abu Dhabi from November 3 to 6. The company will leverage the global stage to accelerate its entry into the Middle East market.

FutureMain's flagship solution, ExRBM (Expert Reliability based Maintenance Solution), is an AI-powered predictive maintenance platform that analyzes equipment condition data in real time to detect anomalies and automatically suggest intuitive alerts and response actions. Unlike conventional systems that provide only warnings, ExRBM is designed so that even non-experts can easily understand equipment conditions and take immediate action. The solution is particularly optimized for high-uptime industries such as oil and gas plants, where operational stability and efficiency are mission-critical.

FutureMain's ExRBM solution has already been deployed and validated by leading industrial players in the Republic of Korea, including secondary battery manufacturing plants such as LG Energy Solution, major power plant, and prominent companies in the energy and chemical, oil and gas sectors.

At ADIPEC 2025, FutureMain will unveil enhanced Explainable AI (XAI) capabilities. This new feature provides clear, reliable insights into diagnostic results-helping both field operators and technical teams quickly identify issues and make faster, data-driven decisions.

"ExRBM goes beyond technology-it solves recurring challenges in the field, from workforce shortages to complex diagnostics and inefficient responses," said Sun-hwi Lee, CEO of FutureMain. "As a fully automated and user-friendly diagnostic system, ExRBM is poised to drive innovation across the global manufacturing and energy sectors."

In addition to its core solution, FutureMain will also showcase the next-generationExRBM Portable and a real-time diagnostic system. ExRBM Portable is a completely standalone system that operates without the need for any network connection, enabling independent diagnostics of equipment conditions in remote or restricted environments. This makes it highly advantageous for offshore plants, refineries, and equipment management within oil and gas platforms.

The company plans to engage in one-on-one business meetings, follow-up discussions with existing MOU partners, and live product demonstrations to highlight its technical expertise.

"ADIPEC is the premier venue to connect directly with global energy leaders," added Lee. "By showcasing differentiated technologies such as explainable AI, FutureMain aims to establish a strong foothold for its expansion into the Middle East."

