IP Excellera expands in the United Arab Emirates with new office in Abu Dhabi, headed by Partner Nour Sukkar

IP Excellera's move into Abu Dhabi places it at the heart of ADX, a nearly AED 3 trillion market fueled by strong liquidity and significant foreign inflows

New Abu Dhabi office is supported by a diverse team of experts in Investor Relations, Corporate Reporting, Sustainability and Strategic Communications

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IP Excellera, a market-leading integrated strategic advisory firm and part of Excellera Advisory Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi, with Partner Nour Sukkar appointed as Head of Abu Dhabi to lead the office. IP Excellera specializes in Investor Relations, Corporate Reporting, Sustainability and Strategic Communications across the MENA region.

Nour will be supported by a growing team of consultants across the full service offering, including Senior Consultant Shaimaa Aly, who recently joined IP Excellera's Corporate Reporting and Financial Communications team. This expansion strengthens IP Excellera's ability to serve clients across the region and in particular in the UAE capital with an integrated suite of advisory services.

Having previously worked with leading global firms including Credit Suisse (now UBS), HSBC, Teneo, and TD, Nour brings a wealth of UAE capital markets knowledge, combining her investment banking and financial communications expertise on UAE IPOs with extensive experience managing IR mandates for some of the largest ADX-listed companies. IP Excellera's Abu Dhabi team capabilities are further enhanced by Shaimaa's experience in Corporate Reporting and Financial Communications, having worked at leading firms like Emperor, Brunswick Group and SEC Newgate Communications. Shaimaa has a track record working with ADX-listed companies on annual reports, IPO communications, strategic financial communications and media relations.

Samantha Bartel, CEO, commented: "We are excited to further strengthen our presence in Abu Dhabi under Nour's leadership with a physical office in the capital. Expanding into Abu Dhabi enables IP Excellera to be closer to clients and play a role in supporting the UAE capital's rapidly evolving market. Nour's hands-on experience advising ADX-listed and Abu Dhabi private companies, combined with the support of a talented team of diverse experience in investor relations, corporate reporting and sustainability, gives us a truly unique proposition. This development will benefit clients across the whole Excellera group, enhancing our capacity to deliver tailored solutions on a broader scale. Together, our team will drive the growth of our integrated practice and ensure we continue delivering best-in-class support to clients across Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

Nour Sukkar, Partner, added: "I am excited to lead IP Excellera's expansion in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's financial capital and home to some of the largest of the UAE's listed companies, sovereign wealth funds, and one of the fastest-growing and most liquid exchanges in the region, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. With a supportive regulatory framework, Abu Dhabi is a natural hub for regional and international capital flows and IPOs. Establishing a presence here allows us to be closer to clients and to support companies as they grow, list, and communicate with investors on ADX."

Paolo Zanetto, CEO of Excellera Advisory Group, stated: "The opening of IP Excellera's offices in Abu Dhabi marks an important milestone in the growth strategy of our Group. We are confident that the MENA region, with its dynamic market evolution, offers exceptional opportunities for clients across the entire Excellera Group. Leveraging the expertise of our teams, we are ready to further enhance our strategic advisory services, supporting businesses in an increasingly competitive and ever-evolving environment. This step not only strengthens our presence in a key market but also reaffirms our long-term commitment to international expansion in the world's major decision-making hubs."

ADX's market capitalization is approaching AED 3 trillion, supported by double-digit trading growth and a near 100% surge in foreign investment. With these exciting fundamental drivers powering the Abu Dhabi market, the launch of IP Excellera's Abu Dhabi office marks a strategic step in the company's regional expansion, placing it at the center of one of the world's most dynamic markets and reinforcing its commitment to supporting clients in navigating an increasingly liquid and internationally attractive environment. Our move into Abu Dhabi underscores IP Excellera's long-term commitment to the UAE and its role in supporting the development of its capital markets.

About IP Excellera

IP Excellera is a market leading, integrated strategic advisory firm with service offerings across Strategic Communications, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, Corporate Reporting and ESG. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Dubai, IP Excellera serves some of the region's most high-profile companies. IP Excellera's team of 60 talented consultants are drawn from the world's leading financial, government and academic institutions offering clients best in class advice so they can navigate risk, reputation and change. The company represents clients in the public and private sectors and has a portfolio of more than 100 corporate clients with a combined market value of over $3 trillion. In 2025, IP Excellera joined Excellera Advisory Group, one of the leading corporate affairs advisory groups in EMEA.

About Excellera Advisory Group

Excellera Advisory Group is Italy's leading corporate affairs advisory group and one of the most prominent in EMEA, with a network of leading firms in communications and public affairs, such as Barabino & Partners, Cattaneo Zanetto Pomposo & Co., Community, Excellera Intelligence, IP Excellera, Public Affairs Advisors, and Value Relations.

Founded in 2022 with the goal of becoming the reference point for corporate affairs in EMEA, the Group has established a widespread presence in key international key decision-making hubs, operating in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and the US, supporting over 850 clients. With 350 employees and a turnover of $75 million, Excellera announced in 2025 the entry of ICG as its new majority financial partner, with the aim of accelerate its global growth.

