The company is a silver sponsor of a leading EMEA financial technology conference and will host a special event on smart customer management with AI-driven decisioning

Provenir, a global leader in AI decisioning software, announced today it is sponsoring a key financial technology conference and hosting an event on the role of AI to mitigate risk, galvanizing the financial services community in Turkey.

Provenir is a silver sponsor and will speak at the IFINTEC Finance Technologies Conference and Exhibition on Sept. 23 in Istanbul. IFINTEC is a global conference focusing on retail banking, digital banking, core banking, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, payment systems, banking technologies, secure banking and finance technologies.

Provenir's Gulcin Uysal, Business Development Director, Turkey, The Balkans and Southern Caucasus, will speak on "Driving Intelligent Decisions in Banking: Unlocking the Power of Al," Sept. 23 at 2:30pm Turkey Time (TRT) in Bosphorus 1 Hall.

Provenir will be at booth #4 located on the C3 Floor. Journalists attending IFINTEC can arrange a briefing with Provenir by contacting kelly@lutzpr.com.

On Oct. 8, Provenir will host an event at the Wyndham Grand Istanbul Levent Hotel Conference Center in Istanbul focusing on using AI to support hyper-personalization to power growth and pre-delinquency insights to mitigate risk.

Garanti BBVA, a private bank in Turkey, and KPMG Turkey, among others, will present on key topics including hyper-personalization strategies, pre-delinquency prevention, global market insights, and real-word examples of successful customer management transformations.

The event is from 8:15am to Noon TRT. For more information, please visit this link.

About Provenir

Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform empowers banks, telcos, fintechs, and many other financial services providers to maximize value and minimize risk across the customer lifecycle all on a single platform.

Provenir combines cutting-edge technology, data, and AI to create powerful, impactful decisions and deliver hyper-personalized experiences. From streamlining onboarding and stopping application fraud to optimizing customer management and strengthening collections, our platform transforms the way organizations approach decisioning.

Trusted by the world's leading financial services providers, Provenir is at the heart of innovation in over 60 countries, processing more than 4 billion transactions annually.

