RACCOON COMMERCE, Inc.: Wholesale Platform SUPER DELIVERY to Host Special Promotion Showcasing Matcha Culture of Japan Until October 7, 2025

TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RACCOON COMMERCE, Inc., operator of the wholesale and sourcing platform SUPER DELIVERY, is running a special promotion introducing Japanese matcha until October 7, 2025. This promotion offers a discount for buyers in both Japan and overseas, celebrating the global matcha boom and highlighting authentic Japanese tea culture.
Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108836/202509125150/_prw_PI1fl_30G0nsjR.png
Rising Global Demand for Matcha
Driven by inbound tourism, a weaker yen, and a worldwide wellness trend, matcha has seen remarkable growth overseas. On SUPER DELIVERY, orders for Japanese tea utensils have surged 2.2 times year-on-year, with particularly strong demand from the United States and Australia.
In many Western countries, matcha powder is now enjoyed as a "matcha latte." Social media-influenced consumers in their 20s-40s value practicality, favoring katakuchi, or bowls with pouring spouts that make it easy to whisk and pour matcha into a glass, for matcha drinks. Traditional designs featuring cherry blossoms or waves, along with colorful and "cute" items, are especially popular.
Promotion Overview
- Event name: Matcha at Home -- Japanese Elegance
- Period: Until October 7, 2025
- Details: A curated page featuring matcha-related products and utensils, with limited-time discounts of up to 20% off
Website
Homepage: https://www.superdelivery.com/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=top&utm_campaign=0923
Matcha Promotion page: https://www.superdelivery.com/en/contents/event/matcha.jsp?utm_source=press&utm_medium=matcha&utm_campaign=0923
About SUPER DELIVERY
SUPER DELIVERY is one of Japan's largest wholesale platforms, connecting retailers worldwide with over 850,000 products ranging from fashion items to home goods.
- Direct sourcing from Japanese suppliers at wholesale prices
- No membership fees; free registration
- No minimum order quantities -- purchase from a single unit
- Worldwide shipping to 138 countries and regions from Japan
How to Use SUPER DELIVERY
1. Free registration -- Customers can complete a simple registration process and start purchasing at wholesale prices immediately.
2. Search & Purchase -- They can browse through a wide range of categories and place orders with ease.
3. Efficient Delivery -- They can choose delivery methods and carriers that best suit their needs.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wholesale-platform-super-delivery-to-host-special-promotion-showcasing-matcha-culture-of-japan-until-october-7-2025-302562452.html