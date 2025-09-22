Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Monthly Update - August 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Monthly Update - August 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

22 September 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Monthly Update - August 2025

The Company's monthly factsheet as at 31 August 2025 is now available: https://awemtrust.com/factsheet/

The Fund was up 0.26% in August 2025, outperforming the benchmark by 1.05%. The key contributors include Delta Electronics (+19.9%), Tencent Holdings (+7.0%), and Vivara Participacoes (+15.3%), whereas TSMC (-4.4%), OneSource (-6.9%), and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-12.9%) were the key detractors.

Market Review

In August 2025, the MSCI EM index was down 0.79%. It underperformed other global indices like the US equities (S&P 500) and MSCI World which returned -0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

For the month, Materials and Communication Services outperformed, while Energy and Healthcare underperformed. Mid and Small caps outperformed large caps this month. Among major EM markets, Brazil and South Africa outperformed, while South Korea and India underperformed.

Top 10 Holdings

Top 10 holdings (as at 31 August 2025)

Country

% of NAV

  1. TSMC

Taiwan

8.6

  1. Tencent Holdings

China/HK

3.4

  1. Alibaba Group

China/HK

3.0

  1. Naspers

South Africa

2.6

  1. Samsung Electronics

South Korea

2.3

  1. OneSource Specialty Pharma

India

2.0

  1. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing

China/HK

1.9

  1. Delta Electronics

Taiwan

1.5

  1. SK Hynix

South Korea

1.3

  1. Sambhv Steel

India

1.2

Total

27.8%

Key Contributors

August 2025

Key Contributors

Ending

Weight (%)

Total

Return (%)

Contribution to

Return (bps)

Delta Electronics

1.5

+19.9

+26

Tencent Holdings

3.4

+7.0

+21

Vivara Participacoes SA

1.2

+15.3

+16

E Ink Holdings

0.7

+22.1

+13

Cowell e Holdings

2.6

+28.5

+12

Key Detractors

August 2025

Key Detractors

Ending

Weight (%)

Total

Return (%)

Contribution to

Return (bps)

TSMC

8.6

-4.4

-40

OneSource Specialty Pharma

2.0

-6.9

-16

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

0.8

-12.9

-12

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

2.3

-4.6

-11

Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited

1.2

-8.3

-11

Source: Factset. Past performance does not predict future returns. The performance calculation is based on GBP. Currency fluctuations will also affect the value of an investment.

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.2 billion in assets under management or advisory4. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 31 August 2025. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

Further Information

For further information on the Company's investment strategy and portfolio construction approach as well as details of the portfolio market cap, regional and sector composition please refer to the latest factsheet.

Investment Objective

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities that provide exposure to global emerging markets.

Summary of Investment Policy

The Company shall invest primarily in securities admitted to trading on any stock exchange (which may include stock exchanges in Developed Markets) that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in Global Emerging Markets (EMs), or that are domiciled in Developed Markets but at the time of investment, derive a majority of their economic value, revenues or profits from, or whose assets or cost base are mainly located in EMs.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

- Ends -

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka

Via Burson Buchanan

Fadrique Balmaseda

Ben Hayward

Marex

Mark Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6711

Eddie Nissen

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6713

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Henry Wilson

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.