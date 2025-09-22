The Taiwan Culture in Europe initiative, co-launched by the Ministry of Culture (MOC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), has worked with 30 overseas offices to present more than 70 cultural events across 26 European countries this year, introducing Taiwanese culture while highlighting the values of democracy and multiculturalism.

Highlights in the first half of the year included the participation of Taiwanese artists and groups in the Venice Biennale, Bologna Children's Book Fair, Napoli Comicon, among others. In June, the National Symphony Orchestra toured Austria and Lithuania, while the Vox Nativa Choir performed in the Vatican, Germany, and Austria.

In the second half of the year, the exhibition "100 Treasures, 100 Stories: Treasures from the National Palace Museum" is taking place at the Czech National Museum from Sept. 11 to Dec. 31, featuring 131 artifacts and digital displays including national treasure "Jadeite Cabbage." In November, the Musée du Quai Branly Jacques Chirac, in partnership with Taiwan's National Palace Museum, will host an exhibition themed on the dragon, showcasing a selection of paintings, artifacts, and manuscripts.

In addition, U-Theatre, the National Chinese Orchestra Taiwan, and Ju Percussion Group will embark on European tours, while Taiwan's representative offices across Europe will organize exhibitions of Taiwanese art.

