Sentinel Holdings LTD: Sentinel Holdings Announces Acquisition of OPSEC Specialized Protection

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Sentinel Holdings is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement on an asset purchase of OPSEC Specialized Protection, a well-established provider of security solutions in Southern California.

As part of this agreement, Sentinel Holdings will secure a major contract with one of the largest fast-food chains in California, in addition to numerous service contracts with municipal entities throughout Southern California.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for Sentinel," said Kyle Madej, CEO of Sentinel Holdings. "By integrating OPSEC's specialized expertise and strong client relationships, we are positioning Sentinel as a leading provider of security systems across the West Coast."

With this expansion, Sentinel Holdings strengthens its portfolio and reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and comprehensive security solutions to both private and public sector clients.

About Sentinel Holdings

Sentinel Holdings is a premier provider of security and protection services, dedicated to safeguarding businesses, communities, and institutions with cutting-edge security systems and specialized expertise.

Sentinel Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiary United Security Services provides guard services to a diverse client base in California, serving corporate and municipal sector security markets. In addition to delivering reliable security guard services for property management companies, investment corporations, and municipalities, USS offers property security risk assessments, mobile route patrols, special event security, and disaster support services. The company is pursuing growth opportunities through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

