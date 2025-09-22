Anzeige
22.09.2025 08:26 Uhr
Sentinel Holdings LTD: Sentinel Holdings Announces Acquisition of OPSEC Specialized Protection

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Sentinel Holdings is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement on an asset purchase of OPSEC Specialized Protection, a well-established provider of security solutions in Southern California.

As part of this agreement, Sentinel Holdings will secure a major contract with one of the largest fast-food chains in California, in addition to numerous service contracts with municipal entities throughout Southern California.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for Sentinel," said Kyle Madej, CEO of Sentinel Holdings. "By integrating OPSEC's specialized expertise and strong client relationships, we are positioning Sentinel as a leading provider of security systems across the West Coast."

With this expansion, Sentinel Holdings strengthens its portfolio and reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and comprehensive security solutions to both private and public sector clients.

About Sentinel Holdings
Sentinel Holdings is a premier provider of security and protection services, dedicated to safeguarding businesses, communities, and institutions with cutting-edge security systems and specialized expertise.

Sentinel Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiary United Security Services provides guard services to a diverse client base in California, serving corporate and municipal sector security markets. In addition to delivering reliable security guard services for property management companies, investment corporations, and municipalities, USS offers property security risk assessments, mobile route patrols, special event security, and disaster support services. The company is pursuing growth opportunities through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

For more information, contact:

Sentinel Holdings Ltd.
Principal Executive Offices:
1793 Lafayette St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050
www.sentinelholdingsltd.net

Kyle Madej, President
Sentinel Holdings, Ltd.
(408)-750-0038

SEC Disclaimer Notice:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Sentinel Holdings Ltd.'s business, including the anticipated contributions of Jon Rodenspiel and the growth plans of United Security Specialists, Inc. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, market demand, competitive pressures, and the company's ability to successfully integrate new leadership and execute its growth strategy. Sentinel Holdings Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. For additional information, please refer to the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Sentinel Holdings LTD



