Transaction in Own Shares -2

22.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
22-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      49,468  
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      370.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      360.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.7963p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,756,508 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,289,942.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,468

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.7963

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                   541 370.60    08:05:23      00030159806TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   543 370.00    08:05:31      00030159823TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   578 369.60    08:17:21      00030159904TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   512 368.60    08:17:21      00030159905TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   519 368.00    08:37:58      00030159974TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   201 369.40    08:52:23      00030159997TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   125 369.40    08:52:23      00030159998TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   201 369.00    08:52:23      00030159999TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   177 369.00    08:52:23      00030160000TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   128 369.00    08:52:23      00030160001TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   146 368.60    08:52:24      00030160002TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   402 368.60    08:52:24      00030160003TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   413 369.60    09:08:49      00030160054TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   154 369.60    09:09:08      00030160055TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   530 369.60    09:11:38      00030160065TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   510 369.40    09:11:38      00030160066TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   479 367.80    09:25:35      00030160124TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   491 367.60    09:25:35      00030160125TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   579 367.20    09:42:45      00030160286TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       367.20    09:42:45      00030160287TRDU0  XLON 
98

250 365.80    09:52:49      00030160365TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   281 365.80    09:52:49      00030160366TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   563 364.80    09:58:56      00030160395TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   557 364.20    10:15:02      00030160496TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   988 364.40    10:17:21      00030160551TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   336 364.80    10:30:01      00030160613TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,045  364.60    10:35:58      00030160635TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   478 364.80    10:47:03      00030160690TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       364.60    10:47:03      00030160691TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                   554 366.60    10:51:16      00030160706TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   547 366.40    10:51:16      00030160707TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   203 366.20    11:02:32      00030160813TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   366 366.20    11:02:32      00030160814TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   561 364.80    11:03:43      00030160822TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   377 365.00    11:19:44      00030160927TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   188 365.00    11:19:44      00030160928TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   125 364.80    11:19:44      00030160929TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   463 364.80    11:19:44      00030160930TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   543 366.00    11:37:47      00030160973TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   499 365.60    11:49:27      00030160984TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   492 365.60    11:49:27      00030160985TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   499 365.40    11:49:27      00030160986TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   117 365.60    12:05:06      00030161034TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   404 365.60    12:05:06      00030161036TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       365.40    12:05:06      00030161033TRDU0  XLON 
88 
 
 
                                                       365.40    12:05:06      00030161035TRDU0  XLON 
22 
 
 
                                                       365.40    12:05:06      00030161037TRDU0  XLON 
63

© 2025 Dow Jones News
