Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Avaada's 280 MW solar project in Gujarat while laying the foundation stone for a 100 MW facility in the state.From pv magazine India Avaada Group has announced the inauguration of its 280 MW solar power project in Surendranagar, Gujarat, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, the project spans 1,170 acres in the villages of Tavi and Varsani with an investment of INR 1,500 crore. It is equipped with Avaada Electro's modules certified under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and based on ...

