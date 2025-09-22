New LR2022 and LR2012 transceivers designed to help extend IoT connectivity range with multi-protocol support for AI applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced two new LoRa Gen 4 transceivers that extend the breakthrough capabilities of the LR2021 into cost-optimized and application-specific solutions. The LR2022 dual-band and LR2012 sub-GHz transceivers enable customers to leverage fourth-generation LoRa performance across diverse deployment scenarios while optimizing specific feature sets and price points.

Since introducing the LR2021 in March 2025, Semtech has seen strong market interest in LoRa Gen 4's ability to deliver up to 2.6Mbps data rates while maintaining industry-leading power efficiency and range performance. The expanded Gen 4 portfolio addresses customer demand for scalable solutions that can support everything from Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered edge applications requiring image transfer capabilities to traditional sensor networks prioritizing cost-optimized connectivity.

"We designed the Gen 4 portfolio to give customers choice they can select the capabilities they need without paying for features they won't use," said Madhu Rayabhari, senior vice president and general manager, analog mixed signal and wireless products group at Semtech. "Whether that's multi-PHY capability for legacy system integration, dual-band operation for global coverage with a single SKU, or sub-GHz radio with best-in-class link budget, customers can standardize on a single architecture while protecting their investment and optimizing for their specific application."

Product Portfolio and Applications

LoRa Gen 4 transceivers are designed to deliver data rates comparable to those achieved by short-range protocols, while extending LoRa capabilities with superior link budget and range, improved resilience against environmental challenges and interference for industrial environments or extended outdoor deployments.

All SKUs feature enhanced LoRa and Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) radio performance, offering more efficient Channel Activity Detection (CAD), support for multiple Spreading Factors (SF), and Round Trip Time of Flight (RTToF). Additionally, these devices maintain backward compatibility with over 450 million deployed LoRa devices.

The product lineup consists of three devices to support scalable deployment scenarios:

LR2021 : This multi-protocol transceiver is compatible with LoRa, LoRaWAN®, and Fast Long Range Communication (FLRC) at data rates up to 2.6Mbps, making it suitable for AI-enabled IoT solutions. It also provides support for various physical layer modulations commonly used in short-range, low-power wireless protocols, ensuring compatibility with legacy devices.

: This multi-protocol transceiver is compatible with LoRa, LoRaWAN®, and Fast Long Range Communication (FLRC) at data rates up to 2.6Mbps, making it suitable for AI-enabled IoT solutions. It also provides support for various physical layer modulations commonly used in short-range, low-power wireless protocols, ensuring compatibility with legacy devices. LR2022 : Designed as a dual-band solution, this device addresses applications that require global sub-GHz, 2.4GHz, or satellite connectivity while maintaining a cost-effective profile.

: Designed as a dual-band solution, this device addresses applications that require global sub-GHz, 2.4GHz, or satellite connectivity while maintaining a cost-effective profile. LR2012: Focused on sub-GHz operations, this device delivers enhanced sensitivity down to -142dBm, making it ideal for traditional IoT deployments.

Key applications include drone communication systems, AI-driven security cameras, battery-powered sensors for predictive maintenance, audio classification devices, and image recognition platforms.

Availability

The LR2021 is available for customer sampling, with production scheduled for October 2025. The LR2022 and LR2012 devices are scheduled for production in calendar Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 respectively.

At The Things Conference 2025 in Amsterdam (September 23-24), Semtech will demonstrate long-range image transfer, multi-protocol network examples, and cost-optimized networks. Learn more about Semtech's presentations and demonstrations at thethingsconference.com and visit booth B1 during the event.

