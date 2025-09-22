Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 09:10 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

vivenu GmbH: vivenu Introduces Native Resell Platform for Tickets

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vivenu announced today the launch of its Native Resell Platform, a new feature that unifies primary and resale ticketing directly within organizers' official shops and seat maps. The solution enables fans to buy and resell tickets in one streamlined process while allowing organizers to maintain ownership of the resale channel.

The secondary ticketing market is expected to grow by over $9 billion through 2029, yet discussions often center on fragmented channels and limited visibility for organizers. By integrating resale into the primary ticketing environment, vivenu aims to provide organizers with transparency and control while offering fans a clear, trusted way to access tickets.

Key Benefits for Organizers and Fans:

  • One platform:
    The ticket never leaves your system, thereby drastically reducing the risk of fraud
  • Fairness and transparency:
    Flexible options for pricing and fees
  • Resale fees:
    Recaptured by organizers, not middlemen
  • Full visibility:
    Every transaction tracked, every fan accounted for

Successful First Rollout at Schalke 04

The first implementation at FC Schalke 04 saw strong adoption. Within hours of launch, more than 4,000 resales were processed directly through the club's official shop. According to Schalke, the integration reduced empty seats, reduced fraud-related support cases, and improved the matchday atmosphere.

Further Information

vivenu's founders Simon Hennes.

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading ticketing technology platform for global event organizers. Built for flexibility, scalability, and full customization, vivenu supports 800+ organizers in 40+ countries - including Grammy Awards, Stanford Athletics, HYROX, and The Special Olympics. For more information, visit vivenu.com, or send a press inquiry to media@vivenu.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.