Sweet Marketing: Keensight Capital Signs an Agreement to Acquire Decision Focus, a Leading Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Developer

Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout [[1]] investments, today announced it has signed an agreement with VIA equity and other existing shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Decision Focus ("the Company"), a leading global software developer of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions. As part of the transaction, the Company's leadership team will reinvest alongside Keensight.

BIRKERØD, DK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Denmark, Decision Focus offers a flexible, no-code platform with over 20 GRC configurable modules, including audit, risk, compliance, governance, information security and regulatory reporting. The Company serves a broad range of sectors, with a core focus on the financial services industry. Its clients are located globally, with strong footholds in the US, the UK and the Nordics. Today, Decision Focus employs nearly 65 people across four European offices: Denmark, the UK, Sweden and Romania.

Decision Focus' best-in-class tech platform enables organizations to implement tailored, fully integrated GRC solutions that meet specific regulatory and operational needs. With Keensight's support, the Company will accelerate its international expansion, both organically and via acquisitions. Keensight will also support Decision Focus to unlock new growth avenues through the application of AI technologies.

Jon Tollerup, CEO and Founder of Decision Focus, said: "We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Keensight. Decision Focus is committed to delivering sustainable and profitable growth, and we are now poised to scale globally. Keensight's global footprint and track record in scaling B2B software businesses internationally make them the ideal partner for our next phase of development."

Charles Bonnassieux, Partner at Keensight Capital, added: "We're thrilled to support Decision Focus in this new chapter. Jon and his team have built a clear vision and a best-in-class product, establishing strong foundations for future growth. We share a deep conviction in their potential and look forward to building on this momentum together, leveraging our international network and our expertise in compliance software to expand the company's global leadership in GRC solutions."

Peter Thorlund Haahr, Partner at VIA equity, commented: "Since 2022, we have worked closely with Decision Focus to enhance its platform, build a high-performing team and invest further in the Company's commercial operations. We are proud of the strong and profitable growth achieved during this period and of the solid foundations now in place for the company's next phase of expansion."

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. With over 25 years of experience and €5.5bn of assets under management, Keensight Capital's team of seasoned professionals leverages their differentiated private equity experience to invest in profitably growing companies generating revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with the management teams providing capital, strategic guidance and operational support. Keensight operates in more than 90 countries across the globe with a presence in Paris, London, Boston, and Singapore. www.keensight.com

About Decision Focus

Decision Focus is a leading global software developer of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions.Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Denmark, Decision Focus is an agile, no-code platform that allows organisations to create a tailored GRC solution from more than 20 configurable modules, spanning audit, risk, compliance, governance, information security, and regulatory reporting. As a true "Total GRC" platform, it brings all governance, risk, and compliance processes into one unified system-with secure, real-time dashboards, seamless integrations, and AI-powered capabilities. At the centre is a focus on lean GRC, to enable clients to drive business growth. The company serves a broad range of sectors, with a core focus on the financial services and insurance industries. Clients are located globally, with strong footholds in the US, UK, and the Nordics. Decision Focus employs +65 people across four European offices from over 12 different nationalities. www.decisionfocus.com

About VIA equity

Headquartered in Copenhagen, VIA equity is a leading Northern European private equity firm investing in software and IT-service companies. VIA focuses on profitable small to mid-sized companies in the Nordics and DACH regions. VIA equity manages several funds, where the most recent, VIA equity V, has €250 million in committed capital from acknowledged international investors. www.viaequity.com

[[1]] Growth Buyout: investment in profitable, private companies experiencing strong growth, in minority or majority positions, with or without leverage, using a flexible approach tailored to the needs of individual entrepreneurs, in order to finance organic growth projects, acquisition strategies or provide historic shareholders with liquidity.

