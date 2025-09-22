Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of ASTER (Aster) on September 19. ASTER/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

ASTER is the native token of Aster for decentralizing governance, driving growth, rewards participation, and supporting long-term sustainability. Aster is a next-generation decentralized exchange offering both Perpetual and Spot trading, designed as a one-stop, on-chain venue for global crypto traders. It features MEV-free, one-click execution in Simple Mode. Pro Mode adds 24/7 stock perpetuals, Hidden Orders, and grid trading, available across BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267352

SOURCE: HTX