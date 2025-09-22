DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNU LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 177.5531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2553987 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN LEI Code: 969500HKAVZI57PU4J22 Sequence No.: 402558 EQS News ID: 2200970 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)