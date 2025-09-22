DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.9661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53973836 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 402696 EQS News ID: 2201252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2025 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)