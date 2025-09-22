DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MEUH LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.4989 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6234967 CODE: MEUH LN ISIN: LU2873560564 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2873560564 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUH LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 402723 EQS News ID: 2201308 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)