Alfaisal University Secures LUYTEN 3D Printer to Advance Innovation in Architecture and Sustainability

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfaisal University has announced the acquisition of a cutting-edge 3D construction printer from Australian company LUYTEN 3D. The new technology will equip students and researchers in the University's Department of Architectural Engineering with hands-on experience, enabling them to explore the future of construction and drive innovative, sustainable building solutions.

Dr Abdulrahman Ahmed Alymani, Chair of the Department and Assistant Professor of Architecture Engineering, said the decision is part of a broader strategy to integrate emerging technologies into the university's curriculum and research agenda.

The department's acquisition of LUYTEN's 3D printer is expected to significantly expand opportunities for research and experimentation in areas such as digital fabrication, material science, and construction sustainability. A key focus will be on using earthen and low-carbon materials to reduce costs, environmental impact, and improve housing options in arid environments.

LUYTEN's 3D printer was selected after extensive evaluation for its compatibility with sustainable materials, seamless CAD/BIM integration, and proven reliability in extreme climates. The company's alignment with climate-resilient, low-carbon construction practices made it the ideal partner for the university's ambitions.

This acquisition also aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of smart construction and sustainable urban development. As the Kingdom rolls out innovative housing initiatives and large-scale 3D printing projects in cities like Riyadh and NEOM, Alfaisal University positions itself as a leader in educating the next generation of architects and engineers ready to contribute to this national transformation.

The announcement was marked by a special event celebrating the opening of Alfaisal University's new Civil Engineering Lab. Assoc Prof Dr Ahmed Mahil, Founder, CEO and Global President of LUYTEN 3D, co-hosted the ceremony alongside Dr Abdulrahman Ahmed Alymani. The occasion highlighted the Architecture Engineering Department's acquisition of LUYTEN 3D's Platypus X1 Printer, the world's fastest-selling 3D construction printer.

Quotes attributable to Ahmed Mahil, CEO and Global President of LUYTEN 3D

"We are proud to be enablers of the fourth industrial revolution, driving a holistic vision that addresses every part of the value chain, from teaching and research to applied innovation, industry partnerships, and large-scale commercial projects."

"By bridging academic excellence with real-world impact, we are ensuring that the next generation of engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs are equipped to lead in sustainable and transformative technologies."

Quotes attributable to Dr Abdulrahman Ahmed Alymani, Chair and Assistant Professor, Architecture Engineering Alfaisal University

"Alfaisal University has acquired one of the world's most advanced 3D concrete printers from Luyten. This milestone supports the University's mission to equip its laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities, fostering innovation, research, and hands-on learning in advanced construction technologies." Dr Alymani said

"As the field of architecture rapidly evolves, it's crucial our students are not only aware of emerging technologies but are equipped to apply them practically," Dr Alymani said.

"With growing global and regional interest in sustainable, efficient construction methods - particularly in the MENA region - we believe now is the right time to embrace 3D printing in both education and research."

"Our students are incredibly enthusiastic," Dr Alymani added. "They're already proposing projects that challenge traditional construction methods and explore how 3D printing can solve real-world challenges."

About LUYTEN 3D:

LUYTEN 3D's cutting-edge 3D printing technology allows builders to complete construction projects that would traditionally take months or years in a fraction of the time.

The 3D concrete printing revolutionary technology enables 60 percent reduction of construction waste, 70 percent reduction of production time, and 80 percent reduction of labour costs when compared to hands-on construction projects.

https://www.luyten3d.com

About Alfaisal University:

Alfaisal University is a private university in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, located in the compound enclosing the vicinity of the al-Ma'dhar Palace. Established in 2002, the institute offers courses in various subjects up to post graduation and is named after King Faisal bin Abdulalziz.

https://www.alfaisal.edu/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617394/Luyten_3D_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alfaisal-university-secures-luyten-3d-printer-to-advance-innovation-in-architecture-and-sustainability-302562711.html